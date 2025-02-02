3 . Javan Galloway and Liam Mellor

A man was knocked unconscious in the street, after being sought out and attacked by two criminals, one of whom had rowed with him in a Sheffield pub shortly before. The attack was carried out by Liam Mellor and Javan Galloway - the latter of whom has previously been jailed for the attempted murder of Tarek Chaiboub, after ‘repeatedly stabbing’ him - Sheffield Crown Court was told during a January 29, 2025 hearing. Both Mellor and Galloway, along with their victim - the complainant - had been on a night out, in the hours leading up to the attack on the evening of May 28, 2023. Describing what happened next, Judge Peter Hampton told Mellor and Galloway: “It’s my view that you were seeking out your victims, intending to carry out violence.” “Mr Galloway, you punched the victim to the face. Mr Mellor, you were also quickly out of the car, following up and punching [the complainant] twice to the head. The second punch was a particularly heavy blow. It knocks him to the floor, where his head connects heavily with the curb-side and knocks him unconscious." After knocking the complainant unconscious, Mellor and Galloway briefly left the scene in Galloway’s car, before returning again and continuing in their offending behaviour. Judge Hampton jailed Mellor for 16 months. He sentenced Galloway to an extended four year sentence, comprising two years’ custody and a two-year extended licence, after deeming him to be a ‘dangerous offender’ through his continuing pattern of violence. | SYP