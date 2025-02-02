Some of the defendants included in this list owned up to their wrongdoing by entering guilty pleas.
Others were found guilty at the conclusion of trials held at the same court.
The shortest sentence passed down was one of 16 months, while the longest was one of 14 years.
1. Nine criminals jailed during Sheffield Crown Court hearings held in January 2025
The nine criminals pictured here have all been jailed during Sheffield Crown Court hearings held in January 2025.
Top row, left to right; Dillan Milburn, Justin Slack and Craig Mullen. Middle row, left to right: Javan Galloway; Liam Mellor and Robert Leverton. Bottom row, left to right: Kevin Cox; Stephen Duffett and Millie Jones | Adobe/SYP
2. Dillan Milburn, Justin Slack and Craig Mullen
Dillan Milburn (left) was living in Edlington when he was caught supplying drugs for the Mikey Line, leading to multiple charges which he pleaded guilty to in court.
After admitting possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin, as well as possession of heroin, cannabis and criminal property, Milburn, aged 25, of Bartle Lane, Bradford, was jailed for six years during a sentencing hearing at Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday, January 14, 2025.
After Justin Slack (middle) was caught supplying drugs and arrested, he gave false details to officers in a desperate bid to evade justice.
He was later charged with perverting the course of justice, two counts of supplying heroin, one count of supplying crack cocaine and offering to supply a Class B drug.
Slack, aged 24, of no fixed abode, was also charged with racially aggravated assault in relation to a separate offence in January 2024.
He pleaded guilty to all the offences and was jailed for three years and nine months.
Craig Mullen, aged 42, of Oak Grove, Conisbrough, was caught supplying drugs in the town where he lives as part of the Ashton line.
He was arrested and subsequently charged with three counts of supplying crack cocaine and one count of conspiracy to supply crack cocaine.
Mullen was also charged with inflicting GBH without intent and threatening a person with an offensive weapon in relation to a separate incident in May 2024.
A sentencing hearing at Sheffield Crown Court on Friday, January 10, 2025 saw Mullen sentenced to a total of five-and-a-half years in prison.
3. Javan Galloway and Liam Mellor
A man was knocked unconscious in the street, after being sought out and attacked by two criminals, one of whom had rowed with him in a Sheffield pub shortly before.
The attack was carried out by Liam Mellor and Javan Galloway - the latter of whom has previously been jailed for the attempted murder of Tarek Chaiboub, after ‘repeatedly stabbing’ him - Sheffield Crown Court was told during a January 29, 2025 hearing.
Both Mellor and Galloway, along with their victim - the complainant - had been on a night out, in the hours leading up to the attack on the evening of May 28, 2023.
Describing what happened next, Judge Peter Hampton told Mellor and Galloway: “It’s my view that you were seeking out your victims, intending to carry out violence.”
“Mr Galloway, you punched the victim to the face. Mr Mellor, you were also quickly out of the car, following up and punching [the complainant] twice to the head. The second punch was a particularly heavy blow. It knocks him to the floor, where his head connects heavily with the curb-side and knocks him unconscious."
After knocking the complainant unconscious, Mellor and Galloway briefly left the scene in Galloway’s car, before returning again and continuing in their offending behaviour.
Judge Hampton jailed Mellor for 16 months.
Judge Hampton jailed Mellor for 16 months.

He sentenced Galloway to an extended four year sentence, comprising two years' custody and a two-year extended licence, after deeming him to be a 'dangerous offender' through his continuing pattern of violence.
4. Robert Leverton
Robert Leverton, aged 30, of no fixed abode, entered a shop on Sackville Street, Barnsley, on June 9, 2024, and stole £42 worth of items.
During his attempts to flee, he stabbed a 24-year-old woman with a needle as she attempted to stop him leaving.
Fortunately, the young woman was not seriously injured.
Leverton was arrested on June 12, 2024, and denied the offence at a police interview that same day.
Officers then reportedly presented Leverton with CCTV footage showing him in the shop. He denied it was him, but could not explain how the victim knew his name and was able to describe his appearance down to a tattoo on his neck.
Additionally, Leverton suggested it was a coincidence he was wearing very similar clothing when he was arrested to that in the CCTV footage.
Despite his denials, he pleaded guilty to robbery at Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday, January 28, 2025, and was sentenced the same day.
The Judge sentenced Leverton to five years and 10 months in prison and ordered to him to pay a surcharge of £228.
