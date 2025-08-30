Sheffield crime 2025: 5 streets where your vehicle is most at risk from criminals in city, new figures show

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 30th Aug 2025, 07:00 BST

The five streets pictured here are amongst the worse in Sheffield for vehicle crime.

New figures from england">England are released with a two-month delay, and we can now reveal the worst streets in the city for vehicle crime in June 2025.

The figures are based on reports made in sheffield">Sheffield policing districts: Sheffield North East; Sheffield Central and North West; Sheffield South East and Sheffield South West to compile the list. The police.uk data states that the crimes have been reported ‘on or near’ a specific street or location.

The police recorded crime category of vehicle offences covers private and commercial vehicles and is comprised of: theft or unauthorised taking of a motor vehicle; aggravated vehicle taking; theft from a vehicle and interfering with a motor vehicle.

Report a crime to South Yorkshire Police by calling them on 101 or through their online portal at:https://smartcontact.southyorkshire.police.uk/

In an emergency, please call 999.

The hardest-hit streets have been revealed

1. The hardest-hit streets have been revealed

The hardest-hit streets have been revealed

The highest number of reports of vehicle crime in Sheffield in May 2025 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Chesterfield Road South, Lowedges, with 6

2. On or near Chesterfield Road South, Lowedges: 6 reports of vehicle crime

The highest number of reports of vehicle crime in Sheffield in May 2025 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Chesterfield Road South, Lowedges, with 6 | Google

The joint second-highest number of reports of vehicle crime in Sheffield in May 2025 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Victoria Station Road, Sheffield city centre, with 3

3. On or near Victoria Station Road, Sheffield city centre: 3 reports of vehicle crime

The joint second-highest number of reports of vehicle crime in Sheffield in May 2025 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Victoria Station Road, Sheffield city centre, with 3 | Google

The joint second-highest number of reports of vehicle crime in Sheffield in May 2025 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near St John's Road, Park Hill, with 3

4. On or near St John's Road, Park Hill: 3 reports of vehicle crime

The joint second-highest number of reports of vehicle crime in Sheffield in May 2025 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near St John's Road, Park Hill, with 3 | Google

