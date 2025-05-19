The figures are based on the number of reports of offences made to the police, and are released with a two-month delay, meaning these are the most up-to-date available.

The most recent police data for March 2025 shows that the streets pictured here are the locations in the city where the largest number of reports of violence and sexual offences were made.

The police.uk data states that the crimes have been reported ‘on or near’ a specific street or location.

Police forces across the country put violence and sexual crimes into the same category, and the data used here reflects that.

The definition of sexual offences used by South Yorkshire Police says the offence category includes rape, sexual assault and sexual harassment; while the Crown Prosecution Service – which prosecutes criminal cases that have been investigated by the police and other investigative organisations – says violent crime covers a variety of offences – ranging from common assault to murder.

It also encompasses the use of weapons such as firearms, knives and corrosive substances like acid.

Report a crime to South Yorkshire Police by calling them on 101 or through their online portal at: https://smartcontact.southyorkshire.police.uk/

1 . The hardest-hit streets have been revealed

2 . On or near Smilter Lane, near to Northern General Hospital, Fir Vale: 18 reports of violence and sexual offences The highest number of reports of violence and sexual offences in Sheffield in March 2025 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Smilter Lane, near to Northern General Hospital, Fir Vale, with 18

3 . On or near East Parade, Sheffield city centre: 13 reports of violence and sexual offences The second-highest number of reports of violence and sexual offences in Sheffield in March 2025 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near East Parade, Sheffield city centre, with 13