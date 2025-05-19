Sheffield crime 2025: 16 streets plagued by violence and sex offences, according to reports

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 19th May 2025, 06:00 BST

The 16 worst-hit Sheffield streets for violence and sexual offences are pictured here - based on the number of reports made to the police.

The figures are based on the number of reports of offences made to the police, and are released with a two-month delay, meaning these are the most up-to-date available.

The most recent police data for March 2025 shows that the streets pictured here are the locations in the city where the largest number of reports of violence and sexual offences were made.

They are based on reports made in South Yorkshire Police’s Sheffield policing districts: Sheffield North East, Sheffield Central and North West, Sheffield South East and Sheffield South West.

The police.uk data states that the crimes have been reported ‘on or near’ a specific street or location.

Police forces across the country put violence and sexual crimes into the same category, and the data used here reflects that.

The definition of sexual offences used by South Yorkshire Police says the offence category includes rape, sexual assault and sexual harassment; while the Crown Prosecution Service – which prosecutes criminal cases that have been investigated by the police and other investigative organisations – says violent crime covers a variety of offences – ranging from common assault to murder.

It also encompasses the use of weapons such as firearms, knives and corrosive substances like acid.

Report a crime to South Yorkshire Police by calling them on 101 or through their online portal at: https://smartcontact.southyorkshire.police.uk/

The highest number of reports of violence and sexual offences in Sheffield in March 2025 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Smilter Lane, near to Northern General Hospital, Fir Vale, with 18

On or near Smilter Lane, near to Northern General Hospital, Fir Vale: 18 reports of violence and sexual offences

The highest number of reports of violence and sexual offences in Sheffield in March 2025 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Smilter Lane, near to Northern General Hospital, Fir Vale, with 18 | Google

The second-highest number of reports of violence and sexual offences in Sheffield in March 2025 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near East Parade, Sheffield city centre, with 13

On or near East Parade, Sheffield city centre: 13 reports of violence and sexual offences

The second-highest number of reports of violence and sexual offences in Sheffield in March 2025 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near East Parade, Sheffield city centre, with 13 | Google

The third-highest number of reports of violence and sexual offences in Sheffield in March 2025 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near High Street, with 12

On or near High Street, Sheffield city centre: 12 reports of violence and sexual offences

The third-highest number of reports of violence and sexual offences in Sheffield in March 2025 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near High Street, with 12 | Google

