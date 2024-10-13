The crime figures fromPolice.uk – the national website for policing in England – are released with a two-month delay, and we can now reveal the worst streets in the city for violence and sexual offences in August 2024.

They are based on reports made in South Yorkshire Police’s four Sheffield policing districts:SheffieldNorth East, Sheffield Central and North West, Sheffield South East and Sheffield South West.

The police.ukdatastates that the crimes have been reported ‘on or near’ a specific street or location.

Police forces across the country put violence and sexual crimes into the same category, and the data used here reflects that.

The definition of sexual offences used by South Yorkshire Police says the offence category includes rape, sexual assault and sexual harassment; while the Crown Prosecution Service – which prosecutes criminal cases that have been investigated by the police and other investigative organisations – says violent crime covers a variety of offences – ranging from common assault to murder.

It also encompasses the use of weapons such as firearms, knives and corrosive substances like acid.

Report a crime to South Yorkshire Police by calling them on 101 or through their online portal at:https://smartcontact.southyorkshire.police.uk/

On or near Leopold Street, Sheffield city centre: 13 reports of violence and sexual offences The joint-highest number of reports of violence and sexual offences in Sheffield in August 2024 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Leopold Street, Sheffield city centre, with 13

On or near East Parade, Sheffield city centre: 13 reports of violence and sexual offences The joint-highest number of reports of violence and sexual offences in Sheffield in August 2024 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near East Parade, Sheffield city centre, with 13

On or near Thames Avenue, Cutlers View: 12 reports of violence and sexual offences The second-highest number of reports of violence and sexual offences in Sheffield in August 2024 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Thames Avenue, Cutlers View, with 12