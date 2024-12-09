Sheffield crime 2024: The six city streets targeted most by burglars

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 9th Dec 2024, 06:01 BST

New policing data has revealed the six worst streets in Sheffield for reports of burglaries.

The data used in this list is from Police.uk – the national website for policing in England – and covers the most recent available figures for South Yorkshire Police, which are for October 2024.

The Star has compared the figures from Sheffield’s four policing districts – Sheffield North East; Sheffield Central and North West; Sheffield South East and Sheffield South West – to compile the list of the worst streets in the city for reports of burglaries in September 2024.

The six streets plagued by the highest number of reported burglaries in Sheffield

1. The six streets plagued by the highest number of reported burglaries in Sheffield

The six streets plagued by the highest number of reported burglaries in Sheffield | National World

Photo Sales
The joint-highest number of reports of burglary in Sheffield in October 2024 were made on or near Peveril Road, Greystones, with a total of 4

2. On or near Peveril Road, Greystones: 4 reports of burglaries

The joint-highest number of reports of burglary in Sheffield in October 2024 were made on or near Peveril Road, Greystones, with a total of 4 | Google

Photo Sales
The joint-highest number of reports of burglary in Sheffield in October 2024 were made on or near Conduit Road, Crookes, with a total of 4

3. On or near Conduit Road, Crookes: 4 reports of burglaries

The joint-highest number of reports of burglary in Sheffield in October 2024 were made on or near Conduit Road, Crookes, with a total of 4 | Google

Photo Sales
The joint-highest number of reports of burglary in Sheffield in October 2024 were made on or near Churchill Road, Crookes, with a total of 4

4. On or near Churchill Road, Crookes: 4 reports of burglaries

The joint-highest number of reports of burglary in Sheffield in October 2024 were made on or near Churchill Road, Crookes, with a total of 4 | Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:South Yorkshire PoliceSheffieldDataEnglandNorth West
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice