The data used in this list is from Police.uk – the national website for policing in England – and covers the most recent available figures for South Yorkshire Police, which are for October 2024.
The Star has compared the figures from Sheffield’s four policing districts – Sheffield North East; Sheffield Central and North West; Sheffield South East and Sheffield South West – to compile the list of the worst streets in the city for reports of burglaries in September 2024.
1. The six streets plagued by the highest number of reported burglaries in Sheffield
2. On or near Peveril Road, Greystones: 4 reports of burglaries
The joint-highest number of reports of burglary in Sheffield in October 2024 were made on or near Peveril Road, Greystones, with a total of 4 | Google
3. On or near Conduit Road, Crookes: 4 reports of burglaries
The joint-highest number of reports of burglary in Sheffield in October 2024 were made on or near Conduit Road, Crookes, with a total of 4 | Google
4. On or near Churchill Road, Crookes: 4 reports of burglaries
The joint-highest number of reports of burglary in Sheffield in October 2024 were made on or near Churchill Road, Crookes, with a total of 4 | Google