Each of the 19 individuals are all believed to hold vital information about incidents which could help cops crack a number of cases.
Their names and photographs have been published by South Yorkshire Police, along with brief details of the offences officers want to speak to them about.
Some of those in the ‘most wanted’ list have been evading arrest for years, including Ahmed Farrah, who is wanted in connection with the murder of a young man in Sheffield in 2018. To date, nobody has been charged over the murder, leaving the victim’s family in turmoil.
Where possible, crime reference numbers are included within the picture caption.
Anyone with information about any of the wanted men should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.
You can also access South Yorkshire Police's online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/
1. WANTED: Owen Hirst
Owen Hirst, 25, from Rotherham, is wanted on recall to prison, and in connection with reports of stalking.
Launching an appeal, asking for the public's help to help him, on December 13, 2024, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "We want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to Hirst recently, or knows where he might be staying.
"He is described as a white man, of slim build, around 6ft 2ins tall, and with short shaven light brown hair. He is believed to be either clean shaven or have facial stubble.
"Hirst is known to frequent the Wath, Swinton, and Rawmarsh areas of Rotherham.
2. WANTED: Barnabas Anthony
Police are asking for your help to find wanted man Barnabas Anthony.
Speaking on December 2, 2024, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Anthony, also known as Mugo Migdad Dalmar, 52, from Barnsley, is wanted for failure to comply with a Sexual Offences Notification Order.
"As part of the terms of the order, Anthony is required to register any change of address with police, however he has recently failed to do this.
"It is believed he left his previous address in September, and officers have since visited his last known address, and other addresses he is believed to be linked to.
"Despite wider checks his current location remains unknown and we are now appealing for the public’s help.
"We want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to Anthony recently, or knows where he might be staying.
"He is described as a black man, of medium build, 5ft 8ins tall, and with short black hair, and a black beard. He is also known to wear a durag and has a long scar on the right side of his forehead.
"If you see Anthony, please do not approach him, but instead call 999. If you have any other information about where he might be, you can contact us via our online live chat, our online portal or by calling 101. Please quote investigation number 14/166395/24 when you get in touch." | syp
3. Wanted: Andrew Houghton
Police are asking for your help to find wanted man Andrew Houghton.
Launching a public appeal on November 28, 2024, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Houghton, from Rotherham, is wanted on recall to prison. After following numerous lines of enquiry, we now want to speak to anyone who has seen or spoken to Houghton recently or knows where he may be staying.
"Houghton is also known to go by the nicknames 'lips' and 'snoddy'. He is believed to be a clean shaven, slim, white man with short brown hair. He is around 6ft tall and has a number of prominent tattoos, including the name 'Andy' on his neck and the letters 'KTM' on his leg.
"The 33-year-old is known to frequent the Sunnyside and Wickersley areas of Rotherham."
4. Wanted: Kieran Harrison
Police are asking for your help to find wanted man Kieran Harrison.
Speaking on November 25, 2024, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Harrison, 25, from Barnsley is wanted under the sexual offences act.
"We’re keen to find Harrison as we also have concerns for his safety.
"We want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to Harrison recently, or knows where he might be staying.
"Harrison has links to Northampton and Lincolnshire.
"If you see Harrison, please do not approach him, but instead call 999. If you have any other information about where he might be, you can contact us via our online live chat, our online portal or by calling 101. Please quote investigation number 14/150399/22 when you get in touch."
