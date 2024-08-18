Sheffield crime 2024: Pictured here are the 11 streets plagued by shoplifters in city

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 18th Aug 2024, 06:30 BST

The scourge of shoplifting affects businesses located across Sheffield, and here are the 11 streets hit hardest.

The crime figures from Police.uk – the national website for policing in England – are released with a two-month delay, and we can now reveal the 11 worst streets in the city for shoplifting in June 2024.

They are based on reports made in South Yorkshire Police’s four Sheffield policing districts: Sheffield North East; Sheffield Central and North West; Sheffield South East and Sheffield South West.

The police.uk data states that the crimes have been reported ‘on or near’ a specific street or location.

Shoplifting is when goods are taken without payment from a place that members of the public has access to. 

If a person has entered an area that members of the public do not have access to, and items have been stolen, this would be classified as a burglary. 

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 to report a crime.

In an emergency, call 999.

The worst streets in Sheffield for shoplifting have been revealed

The highest number of reports of shoplifting offences in Sheffield in June 2024 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Rockingham Gate, Sheffield city centre, with 11

The second-highest number of reports of shoplifting offences in Sheffield in June 2024 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Brownell Street, Netherthorpe, with 9

The third-highest number of reports of shoplifting offences in Sheffield in June 2024 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Skinnerthorpe Road, near to Northern General hospital, Fir Vale, with 6

