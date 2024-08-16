Sheffield crime 2024: Here are the seven streets hit hardest by arsonists & vandals in city, new figures show

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 16th Aug 2024, 06:45 BST

The seven worst streets in Sheffield for reported criminal damage and arson have been revealed.

The crime figures from Police.uk – the national website for policing in England – are released with a two-month delay, and we can now reveal the seven worst streets in the city for reports of criminal damage and arson in June 2024.

The figures are based on reports made in South Yorkshire Police’s four Sheffield policing districts: Sheffield North East; Sheffield Central and North West; Sheffield South East and Sheffield South West.

The police.uk data states that the crimes have been reported ‘on or near’ a specific street or location.

Report a crime to South Yorkshire Police by calling them on 101 or through their online portal at: https://smartcontact.southyorkshire.police.uk/

In an emergency, please call 999.

The highest number of reports of criminal damage and arson in Sheffield in June 2024 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Dagnam Road, Manor Top, with 7

2. On or near Dagnam Road, Manor Top: 7 reports of criminal damage and arson

The highest number of reports of criminal damage and arson in Sheffield in June 2024 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Dagnam Road, Manor Top, with 7 | Google

The second-highest number of reports of criminal damage and arson in Sheffield in June 2024 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Oxspring Bank, Shirecliffe, with 6

3. On or near Oxspring Bank, Shirecliffe: 6 reports of criminal damage and arson

The second-highest number of reports of criminal damage and arson in Sheffield in June 2024 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Oxspring Bank, Shirecliffe, with 6 | Google

The third-highest number of reports of criminal damage and arson in Sheffield in June 2024 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Eastgrove Road, Broomhall, with 4

4. On or near Eastgrove Road, Broomhall: 4 reports of criminal damage and arson

The third-highest number of reports of criminal damage and arson in Sheffield in June 2024 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Eastgrove Road, Broomhall, with 4 | Google

