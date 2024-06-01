3 . WANTED: Corey Rodgers

Officers in Sheffield are asking for your help to find wanted man Corey Rodgers. Launching a public appeal on May 24, 2024, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Rodgers, aged 19, is wanted in connection with a burglary in Sheffield. "It is reported that on 11 May at 11pm, keys were taken from a house during a break-in in Birley Carr, before two cars were stolen from the driveway. "Police want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to Rodgers recently, or knows where he may be staying. Rodgers knows he is wanted and is believed to be actively evading officers. "Rodgers has links to the Parson Cross area of Sheffield, and Rotherham. He is also known to frequent Holmfirth and other areas within West Yorkshire. "If you see Rodgers, please do not approach him but instead call 999. If you have any information about where he might be, you can contact us by calling 101 or by visiting our website: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-beta/contact-us/ "Please quote incident number 222 of 12 May 2024 when you get in touch."