The 22 men pictured here are South Yorkshire’s most wanted.
Each of the 22 individuals are all believed to hold vital information about incidents which could help cops crack a number of cases.
Their names and photographs have been published by South Yorkshire Police, along with brief details of the offences officers want to speak to them about.
Some of those in the ‘most wanted’ list have been evading arrest for years, including Ahmed Farrah, who is wanted in connection with the murder of a young man in Sheffield in 2018. To date, nobody has been charged over the murder, leaving the victim’s family in turmoil.
Where possible, crime reference numbers are included within the picture caption.
Anyone with information about any of the wanted men should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.
You can also access South Yorkshire Police's online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/
Top row, left to right: Sean Beazant; Corey Rodgers; Sajid Hussain; Ryan Haddington; Alex Milligan and Lewis Ringrose. Second row, left to right: Kyle Snowball; Ricky Roberts; Craig Lee and Craig McGarry. Third row, left to right: James Maughan; Nathaniel Soares; Andi Trokthi and Nasir Ali. Fourth row, left to right: Eljaso Cela; Mateo Cela; Liam Jones; and Sonny Ibe. Bottom row, left to right: Loi Le; John Eric Wells; Mohammed Anwaar and Ahmed Farrah
Officers in Doncaster are asking for your help to find wanted man Sean Beazant. Posting on May 30, 2024, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Beazant, 35, who is from the Edlington area, was jailed for six months in 2022 for making indecent photographs of a child. "He is now wanted in connection with a report that he has failed to comply with the notification requirements for the Sex Offenders' Register. "Beazant is described as a white man, of a slim build, who is 5ft 9ins tall. He has very short brown/grey hair and brown eyes. "He has links to Cumbria as well as the rest of South Yorkshire. "If you see Beazant, please do not approach him but instead call 999. "If you have any other information about where he might be, please contact us straight away on 101. "When you get in touch, please quote investigation number 14/43513/24."
Officers in Sheffield are asking for your help to find wanted man Corey Rodgers. Launching a public appeal on May 24, 2024, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Rodgers, aged 19, is wanted in connection with a burglary in Sheffield. "It is reported that on 11 May at 11pm, keys were taken from a house during a break-in in Birley Carr, before two cars were stolen from the driveway. "Police want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to Rodgers recently, or knows where he may be staying. Rodgers knows he is wanted and is believed to be actively evading officers. "Rodgers has links to the Parson Cross area of Sheffield, and Rotherham. He is also known to frequent Holmfirth and other areas within West Yorkshire. "If you see Rodgers, please do not approach him but instead call 999. If you have any information about where he might be, you can contact us by calling 101 or by visiting our website: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-beta/contact-us/ "Please quote incident number 222 of 12 May 2024 when you get in touch."
Officers in Sheffield are asking for your help to find wanted man Sajid Hussain. Posting on April 10, 2024, A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Hussain, aged 41, from Burngreave, is wanted in connection with stalking and breaching a restraining order. "Police want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to Hussain recently, or knows where he may be staying. "Hussain has links to Shirecliffe in Sheffield, Rotherham and Doncaster. We believe he may have travelled to Leeds. "If you see Hussain, please do not approach him but instead call 999. Please quote investigation number 14/27625/24 when you get in touch." You can access the force's online portal here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/. Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.