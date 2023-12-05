News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield crime 2023: The 13 most crime-ridden streets in city, recently-released police figures show

The 13 Sheffield streets pictured here are the most crime-ridden in the city, based on the number of reports made to the police.

By Sarah Marshall
Published 5th Dec 2023, 08:30 GMT

Newly-released data from South Yorkshire Police shows that the 13 streets pictured here received the highest number of crime reports in October 2023.

The crime figures from Police.uk – the national website for policing in England – are released with a two-month delay, meaning these are the most up-to-date available.

They are based on reports made in South Yorkshire Police’s four Sheffield policing districts: Sheffield North East; Sheffield Central and North West; Sheffield South East and Sheffield South West.

The police.uk data states that the crimes have been reported ‘on or near’ a specific street or location.

The recorded reports of alleged crimes are broken down into the following 14 categories: anti-social behaviour, bicycle theft, burglary, criminal damage and arson, drugs, other crime, other theft, possession of weapons, public order offences, robbery, shoplifting, theft from the person, vehicle crime and violence and sexual offences.

Anyone wishing to report a crime should contact South Yorkshire Police on 101. You can access the force's online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/.

Call 999 in an emergency. 

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.

Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.

Pictured in this gallery are the most crime-ridden streets in Sheffield in October 2023, based on the number of reports made to police

1. Sheffield's most crime-ridden streets

The highest number of reports of offences that took place in Sheffield in October 2023 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near East Parade, Sheffield city centre, with 58

2. On or near East Parade, Sheffield city centre: 58 offences

The second-highest number of reports of offences that took place in Sheffield in October 2023 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near West Street, Sheffield city centre, with 40

3. On or near West Street, Sheffield city centre: 40 offences

The third-highest number of reports of offences that took place in Sheffield in October 2023 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near High Street, Sheffield city centre, with 39

4. On or near High Street, Sheffield city centre: 39 offences

