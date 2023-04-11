As Sheffield grieves for another life lost to gun violence, here is every serious crime The Star has reported on over the last year, including murders, stabbings, shootings, sexual assaults and rape.

Abdullah Hassan, aged 25, was killed in the Callow Drive area of Gleadless Valley at around 1.30am on Sunday, April 9, 2023. Efforts were made to save him but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

As members of the community speak of their shock of Abdullah’s untimely death, a post-mortem examination has revealed he died as a result of a single gunshot wound.

It is just one of numerous serious incidents South Yorkshire Police have been called out to on Sheffield’s streets over the last 12 months including: 12 murders; 17 stabbings, four of which were fatal; 11 shootings, one of which led to the death of Abdullah; five sexual assaults; two robberies; one rape and an attempted rape.

The five people in the top pictures have all lost their lives in violent incidents on the streets of Sheffield over the last year. Top row, left to right: Richard Dentith; Carlo Giannini, Abdullah Hassan Bottom row, left to right: Marcia Grant; Reece Radford Pictured in the bottom half of the picture are police cordons erected following violent incidents that have taken place in Sheffield over the last 12 months

Other serious offences carried out over the last year include an incident in which a man suffered a fractured jaw during an unprovoked attack and another incident in which a man was left with a life-threatening head injury after apparently being attacked by five men in Sheffield city centre.

Here, we list every serious crime we have reported on since April 1, 2022, including police appeals.

Where possible, we have included incident numbers for anyone wishing to pass information on to South Yorkshire Police, which you can do by calling the force on 101.

Alternatively, if you wish to give information anonymously, you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers via their website: www.crimestoppers-uk.org – or by calling their UK Contact Centre on 0800 555 111.

Abdullah Hassan was shot dead in a gun attack in the Callow Drive area of Gleadless Valley over the Easter weekend

Sunday, April 9, 2023: Man, aged, 25, shot dead in Gleadless Valley

A post mortem examination revealed he died as a result of a single gunshot wound.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 and quote incident number 74 of April 9, 2023.

A huge cordon was put in place on Callow Drive, Gleadless Valley, after Abdullah Hassan shot dead on Easter Sunday (Photo: Alastair Ulke)

Wednesday, April 5, 2023: Boy, 12, charged with murder following death of woman hit by car

60-year-old Marcia Grant was hit by a car in Greenhill on the evening of Wednesday, April 5, 2023, with emergency services being called to the scene at around 7.10pm. She was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

On Friday, April 7, 2023, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson confirmed that a 12-year-old boy arrested shortly after the collision, had been charged with Ms Grant’s murder. The boy cannot be named for legal reasons.

Wednesday, March 8, 2023: 15-year-old boy shot in the leg

A 12-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with the murder of Marcia Grant who died aged 60 after being hit by a car on Wednesday, April 5, 2023

A 15-year-old boy was shot in the leg during an incident on Teynham Road, near Shirecliffe on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. Police were called to the scene at around 7.13pm.

Officers said the boy was taken to hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg, and a heightened police presence was seen in the area following the shooting.

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 886 of March 8, 2023.

Tuesday, February 28, 2023: Firearm discharged in Upperthorpe

South Yorkshire Police revealed there was a ‘reported firearms discharge’ in the Springvale Walk area of Upperthorpe on Tuesday, February 28, 2023.

No injuries were reported but a police probe into the incident led to the arrest of two suspects – men aged 21 and 47, who were help on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life before being bailed.

Police on Carver Street back in September 2022 after a man was stabbed in his neck

Call 101 and quote incident number 838 of February 28, 2023.

Wednesday, February 8, 2023: Girl sexually assaulted in wooded area in Chapeltown

The incident took place on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at around 8am while the 13-year-old walked through a wooded area in Chapeltown. South Yorkshire Police has released details of the route the girl took.

The victim was walking through woodland near to what is locally known as the ‘duck pond’ and Charlton Brook, close to Chambers Valley Road. The route the victim is understood to have taken exits onto Arundel Road/Sussex Road and is a popular shortcut for many dog walkers, school pupils and others.

It was here a man reportedly approached her and attempted to speak to her before sexually assaulting her. The youngster’s mum said the culprit attempted to offer her daughter a free bottle of Prime energy drink. She branded him a “vile man” and a “sick person”.

Anyone with information to help detectives can contact SYP on 101, quoting incident number 176 of February 8, 2023, or by using the SYP webchat. Alternatively, information can be given anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Sunday, February 5, 2023: Teenager injured in stabbing on Carver Street in Sheffield city centre

A 19-year-old was injured in an incident on Carver Street in the early hours of Sunday, February 5, 2023. South Yorkshire Police said emergency services were deployed at 4.11am. The force said there had been an altercation and the teen was 'chased by an unknown group of men' and was subsequently stabbed. “The victim was taken to hospital and his injuries have not been deemed life threatening or altering.”

Carver Street is one of the busiest streets in Sheffield city centre most nights and particularly at weekends because of the number of bars and clubs on the short stretch between West Street with Division Street.

Thursday, January 26, 2023: Two shootings on Sheffield streets within 13 minutes of each other

Around 13 minutes later, officers were called to another report of shots fired at a vehicle, a Volkswagen Passat, on Machon Bank, Nether Edge, which was left damaged.

A spokesperson for the force said ‘no-one was injured in either incident’

Anyone who may have witnessed anything, has any dashcam footage or may have seen anything suspicious is asked to contact police using their live chat or online portal, or by calling 101, quoting incident number 877 of January 26, 2023.

Sunday, December 4, 2022: Man, 27, suffers serious stab injuries during incident at Olive Grove sports and social club

Police were called to a report of a disturbance at the Olive Grove sports and social club on Heeley Bank Road, which happened at just after midnight on Sunday, December 4, 2022.

Officers say when they got there, a 27-year-old man had been found with serious stab injuries, and was taken to hospital. He was treated for his wounds and has since been discharged. They said a 30-year-old man was also found to have suffered serious injuries that required hospital treatment.

Three men, aged 31, 30 and 28-years-old, were arrested in connection with the incident, on suspicion of section 18 assault.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 and quoting incident number three of December 4, 2022.

Sunday, December 4, 2022: Man, aged 23, attempted to rape elderly woman in Sheffield park

A 23-year-old man was charged with assault, sexual assault and attempted rape after an elderly woman was reported as being assaulted in Firth Park on Sunday, December 4, 2022. The victim of the alleged attack was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

South Yorkshire Police said that Saed Mohamed, of The Oval, Firth Park, had been charged with attempted rape, Section 18 assault and sexual assault.

Sunday, November 27, 2022: Beloved couple fatally stabbed at their family home in Totley

Bryan and Mary Andrews were found critically injured in their home in Terrey Road, Totley, on the morning of November 27, 2022. The couple died a short time later. Shortly afterwards, officers arrested and charged the couple’s son, 51-year-old James Andrews, of Reney Avenue, Greenhill, with their murder.

South Yorkshire Police has now confirmed that the cause of death for both Mr and Mrs Andrews has been determined to be ‘stab wounds,’ following post-mortem examinations. James Andrews, who is also known as Duncan, appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on November 29, 2022 and at Sheffield Crown Court the following day. He has been remanded in custody until his next court hearing.

Saturday, October 22, 2022: Man left with fractures to his jaw and bruising to his following incident on Carver Street, Sheffield city centre

A SYP spokesperson said: “It is reported that a 20-year-old man was walking along Carver Street in Sheffield when he was approached by an unknown man and punched in the face. The victim was left with fractures to his jaw, damage to his teeth and bruising to his face.

Anyone with information is asked to report it via the online portal on SYP's website, or by calling 101 quoting incident number 167 of October 22, 2022.

Thursday, September 29, 2022: Man, 26, stabbed to death in Arundel Gate

Reece Radford was just 26-years-old when he suffered a fatal stab wound through his chest and heart, during an altercation that took place on Arundel Gate in Sheffield city centre in the early hours of September 29, 2022. He died less than a week later on October 4, 2022.

Louis James, aged 47, of Manor Lane, Sheffield, and Dereck Owusu, aged 39, of Strathmore Grove, at Wath-upon-Dearne, near Rotherham were found guilty of Mr Radford’s murder on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 following a three-week trial at Sheffield Crown Court. The pair will both receive the mandatory life sentence imposed for anyone convicted of murder, and are set to learn the minimum custodial term they will serve during a hearing scheduled to take place at the same court in May 2023.

Wednesday, September 28, 2022: Two Special Constables mowed down in Penistone Road crime spree

A volunteer police officer was one of two Specials struck by a car in an incident on Penistone Road on Wednesday, September 28, 2022.

One of the Specials was more seriously hurt than the other but has now been discharged from hospital.

They were on duty when they responded to an incident initially called in as a collision involving a black BMW and a red Vauxhall Corsa at around 9.45pm.

One man left the BMW, which was suspected to have been stolen, on foot.

This man, believed to have had a gun, fled and stole a red Ford SMAX and then drove it on the wrong side of the carriageway down Penistone Road.

Shortly afterwards, the man is said to have left the vehicle and ran across the same road to steal a silver Tiguan from another member of the public, driving away towards Bradfield Road.

This is when the special constables were injured after being struck by the Tiguan.

Saturday, September 24, 2022: Man in his 20s stabbed in the neck during incident on Carver Street in Sheffield city centre

The incident took place in a car park on Carver Street at around 12.30am on Saturday, September 24, 2022 and South Yorkshire Police received reports of ‘a group fighting,’ a spokesperson for the force said.

They added: “Officers attended and a man in his 20s was taken to hospital with a stab wound to his neck. His injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

“Officers are continuing with their enquiries today. Anybody with information should contact the police on 101 quoting incident 23 of September 24, 2022.”

Friday, September 23, 2022: Two men injured in double-shooting in Sheffield suburb

South Yorkshire Police received a report at 8.20pm on Friday, September 23, that gun shots were heard on Station Road, Darnall.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Officers attended and located a man with an injury to his arm, consistent with that of a firearms discharge.

“The injuries to both men are not believed to be life threatening.

“Officers believe these incidents are linked and are conducting enquires to establish the circumstances of the incidents.”

Anybody with information is asked to contact South Yorkshire Police by calling 101, and quoting incident number 1017 of September 23.

Monday, September 19, 2022: Man and boy stabbed following incident in which violence flared and a BB gun was used

Shocked residents woke up on the morning of Tuesday, September 20 to the sight of a police cordon and scene of crime officers near garages on Landseer Close, near Gleadless, after the incident, which was reported to officers at around 11.30pm on Monday, September 19, 2022.

Police said a boy, aged 14, and a man, suffered injuries consistent with a stabbing, and a BB gun was fired at a house as violence flared in the street.

It is understood the older victim, who residents say has been released from hospital after having his injuries treated, works as a chef.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 982 of September 19, 2022.

Saturday, September 17, 2022: Man stabbed twice in early-morning attack

Police raced to the incident on Washington Road, Sharrow, at 4.52am on Saturday, September 17 and found a man bleeding from two wounds.

They said the victim was aged 39 but did not say whether he was taken to hospital or the seriousness of his injuries. No arrests were reported.

The force has appealed for information to be reported by calling 101, quoting incident number 170 of 17 September 2022.

Saturday, September 3, 2022: Group attack man and leave him with life-changing head injury

A man suffered a life-threatening head injury after apparently being attacked by five men in Sheffield city centre.

The victim was followed along Westfield Terrace by the group at 11.20pm on Saturday, September 3 when it appears the incident took place.

Officers have appealed for witnesses and nearby CCTV footage.

Contact www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/ or call 101.

Footage should be emailed to [email protected]

Saturday, September 3, 2022: Murder probe launched after man killed in car crash

David Ford died as a result of his injuries after a crash on Saturday, September 3, 2022 involving a car and a pedestrian on Cricket Inn Road, Park Hill. Police said a second man had been left seriously injured after being assaulted.

Jermaine Richards, aged 31, of Wordsworth Drive, Parson Cross, Sheffield, appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Monday, September 5 charged with murder, attempted murder and criminal damage.

Richards was found guilty of Mr Ford’s murder last month, following a trial at Sheffield Crown Court, and is due to be sentenced later this year.

Tuesday August 30, 2022: Woman and girl stabbed during incident on Manor

Police say that emergency services were called out to Harborough Way, Manor, at 12.04am on Tuesday August 30, 2022 to reports of an ongoing domestic incident between three people. A 40-year-old woman was taken to hospital with multiple stab sounds and a head injury. A 15-year-old girl was also found with stab wounds and a head injury.

A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, following the incident.

Anyone who has any information is being asked to contact offices via live chat, South Yorkshire Police’s online portal or by calling 101, quoting incident number 4 of August 30, 2022

Wednesday, August 24, 2022: Investigation launched after woman is sexually assaulted

South Yorkshire Police said in a statement: “At around 8:30pm on Wednesday (August 24, 2022), a woman was walking along Howard Road, Upperthorpe, when it is reported that a man, unknown to the victim, began following her.

“It is then reported that the man ran up to the woman and lifted her up dress, before running away.

“The man is described as being around 5ft 9ins tall, wearing a dark green hoody and black or dark grey joggers.”

Police are urging anyone with information to contact them via live chat, their online portal or by calling 101, quoting incident 979 of 24 August 2022.

Saturday, August 13, 2022: Two men and a woman injured during brawl

A woman in her 60s was taken to hospital to be treated for injuries and two men, one in his 30s and one in his 40s, were also been hurt after violence erupted at Market Square in the suburb of Woodhouse.

South Yorkshire Police said officers were called at around 10.45pm on Saturday, August 13 to reports of fighting in the area.

Police said enquiries are ongoing and they have asked anyone with information to call 101, quoting incident number 1122 of August 13.

Saturday, August 13, 2022: Two men assaulted and subjected to homophobic abuse

The incident took place at around 1.30am on Saturday, August 13, 2022 and South Yorkshire Police subsequently launched a public appeal.

A SYP spokesperson said: “It is reported that two men were walking along Surrey Street towards the train station when they were assaulted – both were punched in the face and one of the men fell to the floor, when it is believed he was then kicked.

“It is understood that the two victims were subjected to homophobic abuse during the assault and officers are investigating the incident as a hate crime.

“Officers believe the man and woman pictured could hold vital information and are appealing to them, or anyone who recognises them, to get in touch.”

Call police on 101, quoting incident number 128 of August 13, 2022.

Monday, August 8, 2022: Man shot on Beaumont Mews, Manor

Emergency services were called to Beaumont Mews, in the Manor area, at around 2.40pm on Monday, August 8, 2022, to reports of an assault. They found a 45-year-old man with a suspected gunshot wound. He was taken to hospital and has since been discharged.

Gareth Houlden, aged 43, of Beaumont Mews, has been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, and possession of a firearm.

John Smedley, then aged 44, of Manor Park Crescent, is charged with grievous bodily harm with intent.

Luke Duncan, then aged 29, of Chesterfield Road, has been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of a firearm.

All appeared before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on August 11, 2022. Their case is due to be heard at Sheffield Crown Court later this year.

Monday, August 8, 2022: 13-year-old girl sexually assaulted in Chapeltown woodland

Between 6.15pm and 6.45pm on Monday, August 8, 2022, a 13-year-old girl was walking in a woodland area off Lane End, Chapeltown when a man, unknown to the girl, reportedly approached her and assaulted her, before making off on foot.

The man was described as wearing dark clothing, and the victim and her family were supported by specialist officers following the incident. A 16-year-old boy was subsequently arrested on suspicion of rape.

Anyone with information that could assist South Yorkshire Police in their investigations should contact them using their live chat feature, their online portal or by calling 101, quoting incident number 899 of August 8, 2022.

Saturday, August 6, 2022: Man robbed in Sheffield city centre by duo who befriended him before stealing his bank card

The incident took place on between 3.18am and 3.45am on Saturday, August 6, when it is reported that a 29-year-old man was befriended by two unknown men in the city centre, who began walking with him.

Launching a public appeal, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “In the Devonshire Lane area, the two men threatened the victim, making him hand over his bank card and PIN number. One of the suspects is then believed to have used the card at a nearby cash machine, while the other suspect restrained the victim.

“One of the suspects is described as white, in his 30s, around 5ft 10ins tall, of large build. The other is described as Asian, aged in his 20s-to-30s, around 6ft 3ins tall, of skinny build, with short black hair.”

You can contact South Yorkshire Police using live chat, their online portal or by calling 101, quoting incident number 502 of August 7, 2022.

Friday, August 5, 2022: Woman sexually assaulted man at Sheffield railway station

British Transport Police said that on Friday, August 5, at 5.20pm, a woman sexually assaulted a man as she walked past him on the concourse. She then verbally abused him before walking away.

If you have any information, call 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 468 of 05/08/22.

Tuesday, August 2, 2022: Man murdered in Fox Hill

Simon Wilkinson, aged 50, was pronounced dead at his home on Fox Hill Road on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 after emergency services were called to reports of an assault. Mr Wilkinson’s neighbour has been charged with his murder.

Andrew Hague, aged 31, who lived next door at the time appeared at Sheffield Crown Court on March 17, 2023, where he pleaded guilty to murdering Mr Wilkinson. Hague was remanded in custody to be sentenced at the same court on May 9, 2023.

Saturday, July 30, 2022: Man robbed at petrol station

The incident took place at around 3.10am on Saturday, July 30, 2022, when it is reported that a 45-year-old man was at the Norwood BP service station on Herries Road, Norwood fuelling his car, when an unknown man approached and demanded he hand over his car keys.

Launching a public appeal, a South Yorkshire Police (SYP) spokesperson said: “The suspect is believed to have shown the victim a knife hidden in his waistband, before demanding the keys a second time.

“The 45-year-old walked to the night hatch of the service station, at which point the suspect fled in the direction of Hillsborough stadium.”

As part of the appeal, the force has released CCTV footage, as well as a still image, of a man they would like to identify.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via live chat, their online portal or by calling 101 quoting incident number 174 of July 30, 2022.

Tuesday, July 26, 2022: 13-year-old girl stabbed in Hillsborough Park

South Yorkshire Police said in a statement they were called at around 9pm on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 to reports that a 13-year-old girl had been stabbed in Hillsborough Park.

Officers attended the scene and the victim was taken to hospital via ambulance after suffering a stab wound to her abdomen. A 13-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, following the incident.

Sunday, July 24, 2022: Man stabbed during early-morning altercation on Bishop Street, Sheffield city centre

Emergency services were called at around 7.25am on Sunday, July 24, 2022, following reports that a man had been injured in an altercation on Bishop Street, in Sheffield city centre. A 23-year-old man had his arm treated for what may have been a slash wound, and a 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of Section 18 for wounding. Witnesses are asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 314 of July 24, 2022

Sunday, July 24, 2022: Shooting on Rotherham Road, Killamarsh

Police launched an investigation after gunshots were heard near Rotherham Road in Killamarsh in the early hours of Sunday, July 24, 2022. Derbyshire Police were called to the area at around 1.50am on Sunday, July 24, after members of the public reported hearing gunshots 25 minutes earlier.

Officers want to hear from motorist with dashcams or residents with private CCTV. Anyone with information should call Derbyshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Saturday, July 23, 2022: Murder investigation launched after man dies from serious injuries

Emergency services rushed out to Bowshaw Close, Batemoor at 11pm on Saturday, July 23, 2022 following the discovery of a man with life-threatening injuries.

Michael Rose, aged 59, could not be saved and sadly died. Levi Hampsey, of Lowedges Crescent, Sheffield appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on July 25, 2022 charged with the man’s murder.

Call police on 101, quoting incident number 1,087 of July 23, 2022.

Thursday, July 14, 2022: Woman sexually assaulted at Shiregreen property

It is reported that on 14 July 2022 at around 8.45am, a woman was harassed by a male prior to being sexually assaulted at an address in the Shiregreen area. Enquiries have been on-going since the incident was reported. If you can help, you can pass information to police via their new online live chat, their online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 636 of July 15, 2022

Friday, July 15, 2022: White Thorns Drive, Batemoor

Violence flared on White Thorns Drive in Batemoor, Sheffield, on the evening of Friday, July 15, 2022, with police called to the scene at around 7pm after receiving reports that a man had been shot. The force subsequently confirmed that two men had been injured during the incident, one of whom suffered ‘life-altering injuries’.

Call police on 101, quoting incident number 853 of July 15, 2022.

Thursday, July 14, 2022: Man stabbed in incident on the Wicker, near Sheffield city centre

Emergency services were called on Thursday, July 14, at around 7.35pm to reports a man had been injured in the Wicker area of the city. A man in his 30s was taken to hospital with suspected knife wounds.

Sunday, July 10, 2022: Driver ploughs into group of people outside nightclub in Sheffield city centre

Eight people were injured in the incident on Shoreham Street, including some who were left with broken bones and a woman whose had had to be stitched back on afterwards, following the incident which took place on Shoreham Street in the early hours of Sunday, July 10, 2022.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police told The Star last month (March 2023) that the case has been ‘filed’ – or dropped –because the ‘evidence did not meet the evidential stage of the full code test set’. No charges were brought, prior to that decision being made.

Tuesday, June 21, 2022: Investigation launched after 12-year-old girl is sexually assaulted

The incident took place shortly after 3pm on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 as a 12-year-old girl was walking the path leading from Stradbroke Road to Coisley Hill, Woodhouse.

It was here a man reportedly approached her, grabbed her by the throat and sexually assaulted her.

The man is described as white, around 5ft 6ins tall, of a muscular build with red blotches on his face, blue/grey eyes and greying stubble. He was wearing a black, long-sleeved jumper, black or grey trousers or jeans, dark coloured shoes or boots, a black beanie hat with a fold around the rim, and a black face covering.

Call police on 101 quoting incident number 700 of June 21, 2022.

Wednesday, June 16, 2022: Murder probe launched following incident at Sheffield pond

At 9.21pm on Thursday, June 16 emergency services were called to reports of concern for a man at the pond.

The father of three, from Sheffield, was taken to hospital but pronounced dead a short time later.

Kieran Hayes, 33, of Oxspring Bank Road, Sheffield, has been charged with murder and is next due to appear at Sheffield Crown Court next month (May 2023).

Sunday, June 5, 2022: Woman, aged 47, dies after suffering multiple stab wounds

Saira Ali, aged 47, was found seriously injured with multiple stab wounds, predominantly to her chest and neck, at her home on Cromford Street, Highfield, Sheffield, in the early hours of Sunday, June 5, 2022. During Ms Ali's inquest in November 2022, Sheffield Coroners' Court was told that Ms Ali’s husband, Vahid Kabiri, had been the one to raise the alarm, and in a call to the police at around 3.10am, was recorded as saying: “I did a murder, can you come and arrest me please?”

Giving evidence, Detective Constable Lisa Glover, the investigating officer, told Sheffield Coroners’ Court that when the operator asked Kabiri, 43, who he had murdered he stated “my wife,” adding that he had killed her using a knife.

Emergency services arrived on the scene a short time after the call, but despite the best efforts of medics – both at the scene and at Sheffield’s Northern General Hospital – Ms Ali was pronounced dead shortly after 4am. Following a post-mortem examination, Pathologist, Dr Naomi Carter, concluded that Ms Ali’s cause of death was ‘stab wounds to the neck and chest’.

Kabiri was found hanged in his cell at HMP Doncaster on July 1, 2022. Det Con Glover said Kabiri is believed to have taken his own life.

Thursday, May 12, 2022: 34-year-old chef found dead in Manor Fields Park

Carlo Giannini was found dead in Manor Fields Park in the early hours of May 12, 2022. The 34-year-old chef is believed to have died from a single stab wound, according to the findings from a post-mortem examination.

Two teenagers were arrested and questioned shortly after the death of Mr Giannini, an Italian national, but no-one has ever been charged with his murder.

An extensive police sweep of Manor Fields Park off City Road was carried out over three days last month, between February 13 and 15, and a spokesperson for the force confirmed the activity was related to the ongoing investigation into Mr Giannini’s murder.

Wednesday, May 11, 2022: Man suffers stab wounds during Fox Hill altercation

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said the force was contacted at 8am on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 by Yorkshire Ambulance Service to inform them of a reported stabbing on Wilcox Road in Fox Hill. The spokesperson said officers attended and found a man in his 20s ‘with what appeared to be stab wounds being treated by ambulance staff’. He was taken to hospital to be treated for injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. Two people, a man aged 26 and a 19-year-old woman, have been arrested in connection with the incident. Call police quoting incident number 166 of May 11.

Thursday, May 5, 2022: Abbeydale Road attacker stabs man in the forehead with knife

South Yorkshire Police said the 21-year-old was standing outside Moo Lab on Abbeydale Road when he was called over by a man close to a black Audi. As the victim approached the man, he was stabbed in his forehead with a knife. The attacker fled in the direction of Sheffield city centre in a silver taxi. The stabbing occurred at around 8.45pm on Thursday, May 5, and the culprit is described as being Asian, around 5ft 10ins tall and of a stocky build. He was wearing black clothing at the time. Call 101 and quote crime reference number 14/84160/22.

Sunday, May 1, 2022: Woman on electric scooter stabbed during incident in Sheffield park

A woman was assaulted and possibly stabbed by a group of three men, during an incident in a Sheffield park off Gleadless Road on Sunday, May 1, 2022. A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At about 5.30pm, the victim was riding her electric scooter through the park when it is reported that three men wearing hoodies pushed her to the floor. The three men were then disturbed by a passer-by and ran off.

“When she got home, the woman noticed she had received what looks like a slash wound to her leg which may have been caused by a knife.”

Call police on 101, quoting incident number 684 of May 1, 2022.

Friday, April 22, 2022: Shots fired at Cumberland Head Hotel on High Street, Beighton

A spokeswoman for South Yorkshire Police said at the time: “An investigation is underway after a reported firearm discharge in Beighton, Sheffield, on Friday, April 22, 2022.

“At 6.35pm, callers reported that shots had been fired towards the Cumberland Head Hotel on High Street. There was damage caused to the windows which was consistent with a firearm being discharged. Nobody was injured. “Detectives are now carrying out numerous enquiries, including reviewing CCTV footage, in order to identify and trace the offenders and the vehicle involved.”

Thursday, April 7, 2022: Young dad killed in unprovoked stabbing

Richard Dentith, 31, also known as ‘Ricky’, was pronounced dead after emergency services were called to Grimesthorpe Road in Sheffield at 2.52am on Thursday, April 7.

Judge Sarah Wright sent Yaqeen Arshad to begin a prison term of at least 14 years during a Sheffield Crown Court sentencing hearing on Monday, March 20, 2023, after jurors found him guilty of murdering 31-year-old Richard Dentith during a violent incident on Grimesthorpe Road, Burngreave, in the early hours of April 7, 2022.

The identity of Arshad, of De La Salle Drive, Pitsmoor, can now be reported, after Star court reporter, Jon Cooper, successfully applied for a reporting restriction protecting Arshad’s identity until his 18th birthday to be lifted.

The scene in Terrey Road, Totley, after Bryan and Mary Andrews were fatally stabbed at their family home on the morning of November 27, 2022

The scene near to the Moorfoot building in Sheffield city centre, following a stabbing on July 24, 2022

Saira Ali, aged 47, was found seriously injured with multiple stab wounds, predominantly to her chest and neck, at her home on Cromford Street, Highfield, Sheffield, in the early hours of Sunday, June 5, 2022

Carlo Giannini was found dead in Manor Fields Park in the early hours of May 12, 2022. The 34-year-old chef is believed to have died from a single stab wound, according to the findings from a post-mortem examination