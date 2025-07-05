Sheffield crime: 18 arrests and crack seized in huge police operation
South Yorkshire Police also recovered £50,000 worth of jewellery, £30,000 cash and eight mobile phones suspected of being used in ‘county lines’ operations.
The haul was from a week-long operation aimed at disrupting organised crime groups distributing drugs from cities to rural areas - called county lines - and safeguarding victims of exploitation.
Officer said they also visited homes where intelligence suggested ‘cuckooing’ may be taking place - where criminals take over a vulnerable person’s home and use it as base for drug dealing.
Det Supt Pete Quinn said: “County lines criminals are a corrosive element of our society, preying on the most vulnerable, and peddling drugs that destroy lives.
“Over the course of the week of action, our officers worked in tandem with key partners to fight back against these criminal groups and protect victims.
“We conducted warrants to find and destroy illegal drugs, carried out safeguarding actions for victims of exploitation, and took part in outreach at schools and elsewhere in South Yorkshire to educate people about the dangers of county lines gangs.”
The operation netted 42g of crack, 5g of cocaine, and roughly 500g of magic mushrooms, he added.
Officers also helped more than 100 people “at risk of criminal exploitation,” and gave advice to staff at hotels and Airbnb’s to help them spot human trafficking and modern slavery.
Det Supt Pete Quinn added: “We do not stop when the week of action ends – dedicated officers are working every day to dismantle these organised crime groups and remove the harmful drugs which fund their activities.
“Criminal gangs have no place in South Yorkshire, their pernicious offending will not be tolerated, and we will act to make the region safe for everyone.”