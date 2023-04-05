South Yorkshire Police are asking for the public’s help in tracing these people caught on camera in Sheffield and across the region.

Everyone featured in the picture gallery below is being sought as they may be able to help police enquiries over crimes like robbery, assault and murder.

The images may be of both potential suspects as well as witnesses who could provide vital information.

Do you recognise anyone? Below each image below is an incident number related to the alleged crime. If you believe you can help officers, you can either call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or use their online portal, quoting the incident number attached.

You can also pass information along anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

South Yorkshire Police cctv appeals in March 2023 These are the CCTV appeals published by South Yorkshire Police in March for offences including robbery and murder.

Purse stolen in store Do you recognise this man? He is wanted in connection with a purse being reportedly stolen at a store on Chesterfield Road at around 3.50pm on March 14, before a bank card from the purse was use 40 minutes later at a shop on Machon Bank Road. Incident number 821 of March 14. https://www.southyorks.police.uk/find-out/news-and-appeals/2023/march-2023/cctv-released-after-theft-and-fraud-in-sheffield/

Child pushed at N-Dubz concert A young girl, aged 12, was 'violently pushed' by an adult man at an N-Dubz concert in on November 18, 2022, between 10pm and 10.30pm. They also allegedly verbally threatened the girl's father before leaving. Police are searching for man pictured in connection with the incident. Incident number 833 of November 20. - https://www.southyorks.police.uk/find-out/news-and-appeals/2023/march-2023/cctv-image-released-after-child-violently-pushed/

Search for witnesses over murder of Lamar Leroy Griffiths South Yorkshire Police want to trace the cyclist in the green top plus the owners of the two vehicles pictured, as part of the investigation into the murder of Lamar Griffiths over a year ago on March 29, 2022, at the Diamond Hand Car Wash. Read the full police appeal before. - https://www.southyorks.police.uk/find-out/news-and-appeals/2023/march-2023/refreshed-appeal-on-anniversary-of-sheffield-murder/