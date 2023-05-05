News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield crash: Pedestrian, 69, in life-threatening condition following serious collision on A61 Chesterfield Road

A 69-year-old is in a life-threatening condition today after a serious crash on a major Sheffield road this morning.

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 5th May 2023, 17:35 BST

At 10.45am today (May 5), emergency services were called to the A61 Chesterfield Road near to Heeley Retail Park after a pedestrian was knocked down by a blue Hyundai i30.

The crash led to the road being reportedly shut for hours today

The pedestrian, a 69-year-old man, is now in hospital with life-threatening injuries and remains in a serious condition.

A pedestrian - a 69-year-old man - is in a life threatening condition today (May 5) after they were hit by a blue Hyundai outside Heeley Retail Park on Chesterfield Road.

The driver of the Hyundai stopped at the scene and is helping officers with their enquiries.

South Yorkshire Police is now urging any witnesses to the collision, or passing motorists who may hold dashcam footage of the crash, to come forward.

Anyone with information can contact SYP by using their website or by calling 101, quoting incident number 286 of May 5. Dashcam footage can also be passed along by emailing [email protected]