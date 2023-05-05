A 69-year-old is in a life-threatening condition today after a serious crash on a major Sheffield road this morning.

At 10.45am today (May 5), emergency services were called to the A61 Chesterfield Road near to Heeley Retail Park after a pedestrian was knocked down by a blue Hyundai i30.

The crash led to the road being reportedly shut for hours today

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pedestrian, a 69-year-old man, is now in hospital with life-threatening injuries and remains in a serious condition.

A pedestrian - a 69-year-old man - is in a life threatening condition today (May 5) after they were hit by a blue Hyundai outside Heeley Retail Park on Chesterfield Road.

The driver of the Hyundai stopped at the scene and is helping officers with their enquiries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Yorkshire Police is now urging any witnesses to the collision, or passing motorists who may hold dashcam footage of the crash, to come forward.