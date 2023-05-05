At 10.45am today (May 5), emergency services were called to the A61 Chesterfield Road near to Heeley Retail Park after a pedestrian was knocked down by a blue Hyundai i30.
The crash led to the road being reportedly shut for hours today
The pedestrian, a 69-year-old man, is now in hospital with life-threatening injuries and remains in a serious condition.
The driver of the Hyundai stopped at the scene and is helping officers with their enquiries.
South Yorkshire Police is now urging any witnesses to the collision, or passing motorists who may hold dashcam footage of the crash, to come forward.
Anyone with information can contact SYP by using their website or by calling 101, quoting incident number 286 of May 5. Dashcam footage can also be passed along by emailing [email protected]