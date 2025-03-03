An elderly cyclist is in hospital today with serious injuries after a collision at the weekend.

The 78-year-old man was badly hurt in the incident at around 3.45pm on March 1 on Sunny Bank Road, in Bolsterstone.

A 78-year-old cyclist was hospitalised with serious injuries after a collision on Sunny Bank Road in Bolsterstone, Sheffield, on March 1, 2025. | Google Maps

South Yorkshire Police say the cyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries and remains in hospital at this time.

Officers are now appealing for anyone with information or dashcam footage to come forward.

Anyone who can helps officers with their investigation is asked to contact South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 573 of March 1, 2025.