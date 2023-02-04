The murder of an infant and the ongoing fraud trial of a former MP were just some of the Sheffield court cases heard this week.
These were the main court cases reported by The Star in the past week.
1. Rapist Anthony Woodward
"Predatory" Anthony Woodward was found guilty this week of raping two teenagers when they were under 18. One of his victims told a jury he forced himself on her as she shouted 'no'. He will be sentenced next month.
Photo: SYP
2. Leon Mathias found guilty of murdering nine-week-old
Pictured is Leon Mathias, aged 34, of Stoneridge Lane, Great Houghton, Barnsley, who was found guilty of murdering his nine-week-old baby son Hunter Mathias. In a fit of anger, he gave the boy a severe brain injury and three limb fractures. He was jailed for life.
Photo: National World (SYP)
3. Sheffield Hallam MP Jared O'Mara trial continues
Former Sheffield Hallam MP Jared O'Mara is on trial for allegedly attempting to file £30,000 of expenses to primarily fund his cocaine habit. This week, his co-defendant and former chief of staff Gareth Arnold, of School Lane, denied that he had filed expenses for time "doing no work" and instead taking cocaine on the job.
Photo: x
4. Jury still out over alleged manslaughter of delivery man
The jury is still deliberating in the manslaughter case of Nadeem Qureshi (left). Three men - Callum Rutherford, Jake Lakin and Arron Hartigan - are accused of fatally injuring the 40-year-old delivery driver in a botched robbery to steal a shipment of laughing gas.
Photo: National World