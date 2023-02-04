3 . Sheffield Hallam MP Jared O'Mara trial continues

Former Sheffield Hallam MP Jared O'Mara is on trial for allegedly attempting to file £30,000 of expenses to primarily fund his cocaine habit. This week, his co-defendant and former chief of staff Gareth Arnold, of School Lane, denied that he had filed expenses for time "doing no work" and instead taking cocaine on the job.

Photo: x