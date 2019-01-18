Sheffield College principal pleads for missing student to get in touch

Sheffield College chief executive and prinicpal Angela Foulkes has issued a direct plea for a missing student who has not been seen for four weeks to get in touch with police.

Ms Foulkes pleaded for 16-year-old Pamela Horvathova to contact the police after not being seen since leaving the college’s Granville Road complex on December 18.

Superintendent Paul McCurry and Angela Foulkes, Chief Executive and Principal of The Sheffield College hold a press conference one month since student Pamela Horvathova was last seen. Picture: Scott Merrylees

Pamela, of Staniforth Road, Darnall, was studying an English language course at the college having started there in September.

Ms Foulkes said: “We are extremely concerned about Pamela and are working closely with South Yorkshire Police to appeal for her safe return.

“I want to urge anyone with any information to contact the police. Pamela, if you see this appeal, we want you to know that we are very worried about you and are here to support you. Please get in touch with the police straight away.

“We have a large student and staff community based across the city, and this is a highly unusual incident. We have issued email, social media and poster appeals to staff and students asking for their help with any information that could lead to Pamela’s safe return.

“We also want to appeal to the wider public. If you have any information, no matter how small or insignificant it may seem, please call the police now on 101.

“If you see Pamela, please call 999 straight away.”

Supt McCurry said Pamela left college at around 2.07pm on December 18 and went into the city centre but she has not been since.

He said: “What we now understand is that Pamela left the College and went into the city centre, so we’d like to hear from anyone who may hold dashcam footage and was travelling past the campus at this time, who may have caught Pamela on their camera.

“I’m also keen to hear from anyone who may have seen Pamela in the city centre – from the CCTV, we can see she was wearing a dark hooded jacket, blue jeans and had her hair tied up in a bun on top of her head.”

Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 941 of December 24.

If you see Pamela, call 999 immediately.