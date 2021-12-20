The NHS today opens the national booking service for 12-15-year olds to get their second Covid jab, as part of the national mission to get people protected against the new Omicron variant.

All eligible 12-15s will be able to book their second jab online if they had their first dose more than 12 weeks ago, in line with updated guidance from the JCVI published on November 29.

The NHS began rolling out first doses to the 12-15 age group in schools at the end of September. More than 1.3 million young people have taken up the offer of a vaccine so far and more than 5,000 schools have been visited.

Over 75,000 schoolchildren are currently eligible for a second dose.

As schools break for Christmas, England’s top doctor is urging young people and their families to book in for either their first dose if they haven’t done so already and second dose as they become eligible online.

Young people are able to get their vaccine through existing school immunisation services or by booking through the national booking service to attend a vaccination site outside of school hours.

NHS medical director Professor Stephen Powis said: “As schools begin to wind down for Christmas, and with the new threat from the Omicron variant, it has never been a more important time to get your child protected.

“More than 1.3 million young people have already taken up their offer of a vaccine and now as they become eligible – 12 weeks on from their first dose – they can book online and get their vaccination at sites across the country.

“NHS staff are pulling out all the stops to get everyone who is eligible vaccinated, with more pop-up clinics and extended hours, so it is vital people play their part by coming forward as soon as possible to get protected.”

Second doses for this age group will initially be offered via the national booking service, as schools break up for Christmas.

School-age immunisation service providers will run once schools return in the New Year, with second doses also being offered through schools from 10th January.

Last week the national booking service opened to everyone aged 18 and over to book in for their booster, prompting a 67 per cent increase week on week in boosters given.

The NHS has outlined detailed plans to accelerate the Covid-19 booster programme with extended opening hours as part of plans to protect the nation against the new Omicron variant.

More pop-up sites will be coming online with local areas looking at the most convenient sites for their communities – from trucks and buses in parks and cathedrals to football stadiums and leisure centres.