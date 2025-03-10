Thieves have broken into Sheffield Central Library, damaging the building and taking cash from a donation point.

The library, on Surrey Street, was closed this morning, Monday, March 10, following the break-in but has since reopened.

A spokesperson for Sheffield Council told The Star: “We can confirm there was a break in over the weekend at Sheffield Central Library.

“A small amount of money was taken and some cash from a donation point.

“South Yorkshire Police have attended, and repairs are currently taking place to fix the broken entry point.

“As a result, the library was closed this morning.”

The Star has contacted South Yorkshire Police for more information.