Sheffield Central Library police incident: Thieves break into library and take cash from donation point
The library, on Surrey Street, was closed this morning, Monday, March 10, following the break-in but has since reopened.
A spokesperson for Sheffield Council told The Star: “We can confirm there was a break in over the weekend at Sheffield Central Library.
“A small amount of money was taken and some cash from a donation point.
“South Yorkshire Police have attended, and repairs are currently taking place to fix the broken entry point.
“As a result, the library was closed this morning.”
The Star has contacted South Yorkshire Police for more information.