Sheffield Central Library police incident: Thieves break into library and take cash from donation point

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber

News editor and reporter

Published 10th Mar 2025, 17:02 BST
Thieves have broken into Sheffield Central Library, damaging the building and taking cash from a donation point.

The library, on Surrey Street, was closed this morning, Monday, March 10, following the break-in but has since reopened.

Most Popular

A spokesperson for Sheffield Council told The Star: “We can confirm there was a break in over the weekend at Sheffield Central Library.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Thieves have broken into Sheffield Central Library, damaging the building and stealing cash from a donation pointplaceholder image
Thieves have broken into Sheffield Central Library, damaging the building and stealing cash from a donation point | LDRS/National World

“A small amount of money was taken and some cash from a donation point.

South Yorkshire Police have attended, and repairs are currently taking place to fix the broken entry point.

“As a result, the library was closed this morning.”

The Star has contacted South Yorkshire Police for more information.

Keep up to date on everything happening in Sheffield and South Yorkshire with The Star’s free newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox

Related topics:Sheffield
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice