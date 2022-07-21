Donna Brassington, aged 50, of Forres Avenue, Crookes, Sheffield, had been caring for a pensioner in her 90s when she began withdrawing cash for herself from her victim’s financial accounts, according to a Sheffield Crown Court hearing.

Aaron Dinnes, prosecuting, told the hearing on July 20 how Brassington had been given permission to withdraw some money for Gladys Cass, who had been aged about 93 at the relevant time, but the defendant also pocketed £20,000 for herself.

Mr Dinnes added Brassington had initially been helping with cleaning and caring before she was given responsibility for withdrawing some cash for the elderly woman, who suffered with mobility issues and has since died.

Judge Sarah Wright told Brassington: “Between 2017 and and 2019 you stole £20,000 from a particularly vulnerable victim – an elderly lady in her 90s who you were working for and has since died.”

She added: “You took the opportunity to withdraw substantial amounts of money for yourself.”

Mr Dinnes said Brassington withdrew cash for herself from a Post Office bank account after she had been given a bank card and pin number, withdrew cash from Yorkshire Bank and Halifax accounts and had used a Yorkshire Bank cheque book.

Brassington, who is of previous good character, pleaded guilty to the theft from between October, 2017, and November, 2019, after she had originally claimed to police she had been given permission to withdraw the money and her victim had not been telling the truth.

Sheffield Crown Court, pictured, has heard how a Sheffield thief stole £20,000 from an elderly disabled woman while she was cleaning and caring for her victim.

Gladys Cass previously stated she had managed her money so she would be able to live comfortably and she had never expected anything like this to happen.

Dermot Hughes, defending, said: “There is no evidence of high-living and the offending took place over a fairly lengthy period of time and in one case it is an aggravating feature but it also might explain that she had not appreciated the gravity of what was occurring. She had not fully appreciated the scale.”

Mr Hughes added Brassington’s husband has helped pay back £15,000 of the stolen money from his pension and the defendant has struggled to explain to her family how the offending happened.

He added: “There is genuine remorse but as a communicator Donna Brassington is not in the Premier League and that might simply be because of the utter shame she feels.”

However Judge Wright pointed out Brassington failed to accept responsibility or remorse during her pre-sentence report but she conceded that if the defendant were to be imprisoned this would create difficulties for her daughter.

She told Brassington: “You have substantially re-paid this money with help from your husband and I am told you will re-pay this in full.

“What you cannot repay is the disappointment and anxiety you caused that lady at the end of her life.”

Judge Wright sentenced Brassington to 12 months of custody suspended for 18 months with 180 hours of unpaid work and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.