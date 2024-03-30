Sheffield car theft: Thieves are targeting Ford Fiesta in Hillsborough but police ask all owners to be wary
and live on Freeview channel 276
A Sheffield district is seeing a spike in car thefts according to South Yorkshire Police - with one brand in particular getting targeted.
South Yorkshire Police says there has been a rise car thefts in Hillsborough, with a noted rise in the number of Ford Fiesta vehicles being stolen.
"We are urging all drivers to ensure they take precautions to protect their vehicles," a spokesperson wrote on the Sheffield North West NPT Facebook page.
"Please be aware that it is not just Ford Fiestas being targeted and we want drivers to be aware of these simple things they can do to help prevent vehicle theft."
South Yorkshire Police says drivers of all types of cars, not just Ford Fiestas, should consider:
- Using a steering lock
- Parking on your driveway or a well-lit area
- Installing a CCTV/ring doorbell device
- Removing all valuables from inside the vehicle, including phones, house keys, bags, purses and wallets
- Closing all windows and ensuring your vehicle is locked every time you leave it
- Keeping your keys safe and out of view when at home. If your car has keyless entry, make sure you store your keys away from your front door to stop signal boosting devices. 'Faraday pouches' are also available online that can help block the signal from criminals' devices.