Sheffield car theft: Thieves are targeting Ford Fiesta in Hillsborough but police ask all owners to be wary

South Yorkshire Police say amid a spike in car thefts, Ford Fiestas in particular are getting stolen.
Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 30th Mar 2024, 17:34 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A Sheffield district is seeing a spike in car thefts according to South Yorkshire Police - with one brand in particular getting targeted.

South Yorkshire Police says there has been a rise car thefts in Hillsborough, with a noted rise in the number of Ford Fiesta vehicles being stolen.

South Yorkshire Police is warning a high number of cars are being stolen from the Hillsborough area, with Ford Fiestas in particular being targeted.South Yorkshire Police is warning a high number of cars are being stolen from the Hillsborough area, with Ford Fiestas in particular being targeted.
South Yorkshire Police is warning a high number of cars are being stolen from the Hillsborough area, with Ford Fiestas in particular being targeted.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We are urging all drivers to ensure they take precautions to protect their vehicles," a spokesperson wrote on the Sheffield North West NPT Facebook page.

"Please be aware that it is not just Ford Fiestas being targeted and we want drivers to be aware of these simple things they can do to help prevent vehicle theft."

South Yorkshire Police says drivers of all types of cars, not just Ford Fiestas, should consider:

- Using a steering lock

- Parking on your driveway or a well-lit area

- Installing a CCTV/ring doorbell device

- Removing all valuables from inside the vehicle, including phones, house keys, bags, purses and wallets

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

- Closing all windows and ensuring your vehicle is locked every time you leave it

- Keeping your keys safe and out of view when at home. If your car has keyless entry, make sure you store your keys away from your front door to stop signal boosting devices. 'Faraday pouches' are also available online that can help block the signal from criminals' devices.

Related topics:South Yorkshire PoliceDriversPoliceHillsboroughSheffieldParkingFordFacebookCCTV