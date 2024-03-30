Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Sheffield district is seeing a spike in car thefts according to South Yorkshire Police - with one brand in particular getting targeted.

South Yorkshire Police says there has been a rise car thefts in Hillsborough, with a noted rise in the number of Ford Fiesta vehicles being stolen.

South Yorkshire Police is warning a high number of cars are being stolen from the Hillsborough area, with Ford Fiestas in particular being targeted.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are urging all drivers to ensure they take precautions to protect their vehicles," a spokesperson wrote on the Sheffield North West NPT Facebook page.

"Please be aware that it is not just Ford Fiestas being targeted and we want drivers to be aware of these simple things they can do to help prevent vehicle theft."

South Yorkshire Police says drivers of all types of cars, not just Ford Fiestas, should consider:

- Using a steering lock

- Parking on your driveway or a well-lit area

- Installing a CCTV/ring doorbell device

- Removing all valuables from inside the vehicle, including phones, house keys, bags, purses and wallets

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Closing all windows and ensuring your vehicle is locked every time you leave it