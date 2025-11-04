Cannabis plants worth £1.2m were seized in a police raid on a building close to The Moor Market in Sheffield.

Officers discovered a ‘sophisticated set-up’ with hidden rooms and living quarters in the former Halfords repair centre on Eyre Street.

The building faces The Moor Market across Eyre Street and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue headquarters across Earl Street.

A video released by South Yorkshire Police shows members of the City Centre Neighbourhood Policing Team, armed with tasers, forcing entry through a reinforced door.

Inside, they found evidence of people living at the location and a huge number of plants on the ground floor.

A further search led to 'hidden' rooms, which had been accessed by drilling through walls, where more cannabis grows were discovered.

A total of 1,298 plants were found, police say.

Sergeant Simon Pickering, whose team carried out the raid, said no arrests were made but they were exploring opportunities, including using forensics, to identify suspects.

He added: “The cannabis farm we encountered on Eyre Street was highly sophisticated and it was clear a large operation had been going on inside the building.

"We found evidence that people had been living inside and we suspect they had been tending to the plants which had a potential street value of around £1.2million.

"While we didn't make any arrests at the scene, we are exploring a number of forensic opportunities to identify suspects and bring them into custody.

"Large cannabis grows such as this one are often used to fund the activity of organised crime groups who take advantage of vulnerable people and bring violence to our streets.

"Putting a stop to this operation will have made a significant dent in this criminal activity and we're now working hard to progress the investigation.

"Information provided to us by the public helps us to act quickly and I'd urge anyone who knows someone is growing cannabis near to where they live or work to get in touch with us as soon as possible.

"Signs a building is being used to grow cannabis include visitors at strange hours, excessive condensation on windows, a blocked letterbox and blacked out windows."

Cannabis farms also pose a significant fire risk as electricity is often bypassed to hide criminal activity, he added.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact them, quoting incident number 146 of October 24, 2025.