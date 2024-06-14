Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A popular cafe is the latest to fall victim to a spate of crimes in a popular neighbourhood in Sheffield.

In December, Ukrainian & English Cuisine, formerly known as At The End Cafe, was opened in Crookes by Inha Haidysh and Bledar Boci. The pair had previously spoken of their excitement to share the Ukrainian cuisine with the people of Sheffield, and had hopes of opening more sites in the future.

However today, Friday, June 14, the couple posted a video online that showed damage to their shopfront caused by callous vandals in what was believed to have been an attempted break-in.

Now the couple is questioning the safety of Crookes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Crookes cafe has had one of its shopfront windows smashed. | Submitted

Speaking to The Star, Inha said the pair hadn’t long arrived back at their home in Rotherham from work when they received a phone call.

Inha said: “At around 10pm we had a call from the neighbour next to the cafe. They said someone had tried to come into the cafe and broke the front window.”

The pair drove back to the cafe where they met police officers at the scene. After receiving an incident number and cleaning away broken glass, they returned home. But two hours later, Inha and Boci watched the live CCTV from inside the cafe and saw two or three men trying to break in once more.

However they saw the intruders run away once an alarm was sounded.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inha and her partner Boci, owners of the Ukrainian & English Cuisine cafe in Crookes. | Dean Atkins

Inha said they were “scared and so upset” when they saw the damage to their cafe. Despite having insurance, they believe it will cost more than £200 to repair the window.

“I thought Crookes was safe, but now I don’t know,” Inha said. “I’m hearing some people say two to three days ago there’s been some incidents with opening of garages and stolen bikes. Every day it’s getting worse and worse.”

Members of the Crookes Community Facebook page have been recently reporting an increase in crimes, from intruders entering sheds, attempted car break-ins, to stolen bikes.

Ukrainian & English Cuisine will continue to be open at 15 Crookes as normal. To find out more, visit their Facebook page by clicking here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Yorkshire Police said enquiries are ongoing, adding that officers conducted a search of the area, but no suspects were located.

A spokesperson said: “Officers responded to reports of criminal damage at an address on Crookes Road, Sheffield, at 9.56pm on Thursday June 13.

“It is reported that two unknown men broke a window at the premises, causing damage of around £100.

“Officers later responded to reports of suspicious behaviour at the same address. Three unknown men were seen outside the address before leaving in car.”