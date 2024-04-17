Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Sheffield bus passenger who cut her finger on a broken bottle wedged between seats has criticised the driver’s response.

Emily Hood was shocked when she noticed her injury and looked down to see the neck of a vodka bottle which appeared to have been hidden.

Emily Hood and photos of her cut finger and hidden vodka bottle neck on the 120 bus.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 21-year-old told the driver following the incident on the 120 when it stopped at Crystal Peaks Interchange.

But she said she was outraged at his “uncaring” attitude after she asked if he was going to search the bus.

Emily said: “He just said chuck it in that bin. When I asked him if he was going to do a search he said ‘no’. I was left looking at the rest of the seats and wondering if there were any more but he didn’t get up. In the end I did a search myself.

“I might have only pricked my finger but I don’t know who touched the bottle last or had their mouth around it. I was shocked at the driver’s attitude.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emily said there was no glass on the floor and believes the bus could have been cleaned with the broken bottle going unnoticed.

The 120 runs from Halfway to Fulwood and is operated by Stagecoach.

A spokesperson said they took such incidents “very seriously” and would “investigate thoroughly.”

They added: “Whilst incidents such as this are thankfully few and far between, our depot and sanitation team take steps as early as possible to attend and remove any items or provide a replacement bus.