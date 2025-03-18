Police have issued a warning to bus passengers in Sheffield about thieves stealing purses.

South Yorkshire Police has revealed that thieves targeting the city’s bus network, stealing purses containing cash and bank cards from passengers.

The force said: “We are working with the service provides to identify those responsible and bring them to justice.

“Officers will be at the bus interchanges over the coming weeks to provide crime prevention advice to bus users. So if you see us, stop for a chat.”

SYP has issued some advice to help passengers avoid falling victim to criminals.

• Keep purses and bags closed and secure at all times;

• Attach purse bells to your purse, the bells will alert you should anyone try and remove it from your bag;

• Carry bags in front of you or diagonally across your chest;

• Be aware of your surrounding and report suspicious activity.

If you see something suspicious, alert a bus driver or contact 101.

