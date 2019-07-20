Sheffield bus hammer attacks: Police issue photo of suspect
Detectives investigating a spate of bus attacks in Sheffield yesterday have issued a photo of man they want to trace.
Arshad Mohammed, aged 49, is wanted in connection with several incidents of criminal damage and threatening behaviour which took place across the city on Friday.
Police yesterday received numerous reports of a man believed to have caused criminal damage to a bus on Attercliffe Road and Abbeydale Road and to parked cars on Boston Street.
Officers would like to speak to Mohammed in connection to these incidents.
Mohammed is known to frequent the south east and north east areas of Sheffield.
Officers are advising anyone who sees him to not approach him but instead call 999.
If you have any information about his whereabouts or that can help officers with their enquiries please call 101 quoting incident number 533 of 18 July.
Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.