Sheffield burglary: Man wanted over handbag theft from house

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 16th Jan 2025, 07:57 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
This man is wanted in connection with the theft of a handbag from a Sheffield home.

Police received a report of a man entering a woman’s property on Edmund Road, Highfield, at 6.05pm on December 21, and stealing her handbag.

They are sharing this CCTV image of a man they want to speak to. He is black, aged 40-50, slim and bald.

Do you recognise him?

Report information here or call 101 quoting investigation number 14/225195/24.

Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Related topics:SheffieldProperty
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice