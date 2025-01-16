Sheffield burglary: Man wanted over handbag theft from house
This man is wanted in connection with the theft of a handbag from a Sheffield home.
Police received a report of a man entering a woman’s property on Edmund Road, Highfield, at 6.05pm on December 21, and stealing her handbag.
They are sharing this CCTV image of a man they want to speak to. He is black, aged 40-50, slim and bald.
Do you recognise him?
Report information here or call 101 quoting investigation number 14/225195/24.
Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.