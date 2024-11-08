Sheffield burglar who switched the light on and was “pinned down” by homeowner jailed

Chloe Aslett
By Chloe Aslett

Digital Journalist

Published 8th Nov 2024, 16:17 BST
A man who was detained by a homeowner after breaking into their property on Penistone Road has been jailed.

David Timmins, aged 42, was caught by the owners during the early hours of September 2 when he switched the downstairs light on after breaking in.

Most Popular

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said officers arrived to find Timmins “being pinned down on the sofa” by the homeowner.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He was promptly arrested and immediately admitted his guilt to officers.

David Timminsplaceholder image
David Timmins | SYP

Timmins, of North Hill Road, Southey Green, Sheffield, pleaded guilty to a charge of burglary dwelling and theft.

He was sentenced to two and a half years in prison on November 1 at Sheffield Crown Court, and ordered to pay a surcharge of £228.

Katie Summerhayes, the officer in charge of the case, said: "The victim of this burglary showed incredible courage in detaining Timmins before we arrived at the scene.

Sign up now for our new breaking newsletter

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Our officers acted quickly and, thanks in no small part to the victim, Timmins had no choice but to admit his guilt.

"I am pleased with the result of this case which shows we will take strong, robust action against burglars who think they can terrorise our communities and get away with it."

Related topics:SheffieldSouth Yorkshire Police
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice