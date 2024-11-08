Sheffield burglar who switched the light on and was “pinned down” by homeowner jailed

A man who was detained by a homeowner after breaking into their property on Penistone Road has been jailed.

David Timmins, aged 42, was caught by the owners during the early hours of September 2 when he switched the downstairs light on after breaking in.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said officers arrived to find Timmins “being pinned down on the sofa” by the homeowner.

He was promptly arrested and immediately admitted his guilt to officers.

Timmins, of North Hill Road, Southey Green, Sheffield, pleaded guilty to a charge of burglary dwelling and theft.

He was sentenced to two and a half years in prison on November 1 at Sheffield Crown Court, and ordered to pay a surcharge of £228.

Katie Summerhayes, the officer in charge of the case, said: "The victim of this burglary showed incredible courage in detaining Timmins before we arrived at the scene.

"Our officers acted quickly and, thanks in no small part to the victim, Timmins had no choice but to admit his guilt.

"I am pleased with the result of this case which shows we will take strong, robust action against burglars who think they can terrorise our communities and get away with it."