Sheffield burglar who attacked police officer is warned he faces life of 'undiluted misery' if he doesn't change

Sheffield Crown Court heard on September 8 how Daniel Singleton, aged 38, formerly of Martin Street, Upperthorpe, Sheffield, stole £2,500 worth of watches, a TV and a MacBook during a burglary on January 6 and he assaulted a police officer in a police cell on January 19 after his arrest.

Judge Jeremy Richardson QC told Singleton: “There can be no question you deserve a custodial sentence. The only reason I am prepared to suspend that sentence is because you have served the equivalent of the custodial element of the proper sentence in this case.”

Richard Davies, prosecuting, said Singleton had burgled a home on Wellfield Road, near Upperthorpe, Sheffield, while the occupants were out and he also stole keys to an Audi vehicle but the car was not stolen.

Sheffield Crown Court, pictured, has heard how a burglar who attacked a police officer has been spared from more time behind bars after he had been remanded in custody for a lengthy period.

Mr Davies added that blood traces found at the burgled property were matched to the defendant which led to his arrest.

But following Singleton’s arrest, he assaulted a police officer, said Mr Davies, by swinging his arms around while he was waiting in his cell and he was subsequently remanded in custody.

Singleton pleaded guilty to the burglary and to later assaulting an emergency worker.

Judge Richardson recognised Singleton has problems in life and that the defendant wants help from the probation service to pull away from crime.

And James Baird, defending, confirmed Singleton has served a considerable amount of time while he has been remanded in custody and he is willing to comply with the probation service.

Judge Richardson sentenced Singleton to 10 months of custody suspended for two years with the conditions that he will now reside at a probation hostel on Albion Street, Dewsbury, until November 3, where he will get help, and during this time he will also be subject to a 7pm to 7am curfew.

He told Singleton if he commits another crime in the next two years he will be sentenced for any new offence and his suspended prison sentence will also be activated.