Alex Farkas, aged 29, of Abbeydale Road, Sheffield, stole a driving licence and bank cards from a home on Sharrow Street, Sheffield, but returned three days later with the stolen items claiming he had found them and his own bank card was among them, according to a Sheffield Crown Court hearing.

The court heard on November 21 how Farkas struck at the property on December 26 and returned on December 29 much to the disbelief of the victim as he claimed the bank had given him the address after he had discovered the items.

Stephanie Hollis, prosecuting, said that the victim was initially burgled while she may have been in the shared property and she was alerted by her bank which had picked up illegal transactions amounting to £83 committed by Farkas at an off-licence.

Alex Farkas has been jailed

Following the defendant’s return to the property with the stolen items, Ms Hollis added: “It was later discovered one of the cards he handed over was his own bank card which helped identify him.”

Ms Hollis said that the victim’s partner also videoed the defendant when he had revisited the property which also helped police to further identify him.

Farkas also burgled a family home on Psalter Lane, Sheffield, on January 8, while a couple had left their property briefly and the defendant had gained access while three children had been inside, according to Ms Hollis.

Ms Hollis added that the couple returned to find Farkas in the kitchen and entering the hallway of their home and it is believed he was about to steal a set of house keys and some airpods.

Farkas pleaded guilty to the burglary and fraud offences from December 26, 2021, and he also admitted the burglary from January 8.

The court also heard that Farkas has been convicted of an attempted theft from January 3, a shop theft from May, and two offences of shoplifting from April.

Clarkson Baptiste, defending, said Farkas, who was remanded into custody, had begun using ‘pernicious substances’ 18 months ago and having become addicted he is now drug-free.

Judge Michael Slater, who sentenced Farkas to 18 months of custody, told the court that he had originally taken the exceptional course of deferring Farkas’ sentence for the two burglaries and fraud matters to see if he could address his drug-addiction and rehabilitate himself.

He said: “It was spelled out that if you complied with the terms of the deferment I would pass a sentence that would not mean you being deprived of your liberty.”

But Judge Slater added: “I was persuaded by a detailed report from a senior probation officer that you were motivated to change your lifestyle which deteriorated in the last few months because of difficult circumstances culminating in you becoming addicted to drugs.