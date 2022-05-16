Sheffield British Gas worker conned his bosses out of over £6,000 of fuel and copper piping

A British Gas worker has been spared from jail after he duped his bosses out of more than £6,000 worth of fuel and copper piping.

By Jon Cooper
Monday, 16th May 2022, 6:55 am

Sheffield Crown Court heard on May 13 how British Gas employee Nathan Dexter, aged 37, of Murdock Road, Southey Green, Sheffield, had been on sick leave when he continued using a work vehicle to obtain fuel and was buying copper piping in the name of British Gas.

Caroline Abraham, prosecuting, said: “His role was to fit smart meters in customers’ addresses. He was given a company vehicle and a Barclays card to purchase fuel.

“The vehicle and fuel were only for business use and not for private use.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Sheffield Crown Court, pictured, has heard how a British Gas worker has been spared from jail after he conned his bosses out of over £6,000 worth of fuel and copper piping.

Ms Abraham added it became apparent while Dexter was on sick leave he was re-fuelling the vehicle and despite a warning he continued to do so.

Dexter was also found with receipts at his home indicating he had been ordering copper piping in the name of British Gas, according to Ms Abraham.

He pleaded guilty to fraud by abuse of position involving £937.34 of fuel and £5,937.28 of copper piping between September, 2016, and February 23, 2017.

Dexter also admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm from August 9, 2019, after he struck a man who fell downa set of stairs during a dispute about noise from the complainant’s television.

Judge Rachael Harrison acknowledged there had been a delay in bringing the case to a conclusion through no fault of the defendant’s.

She recognised Dexter has been making progress in light of mental health and drug issues.

Dexter was sentenced to an 18-month community order with a drug rehabilitation requirement and rehabilitation.

Read More

Read More
Thugs attacked Doncaster bar manager in row over Covid restrictions, leaving him...