Sheffield British Gas worker conned his bosses out of over £6,000 of fuel and copper piping

Sheffield Crown Court heard on May 13 how British Gas employee Nathan Dexter, aged 37, of Murdock Road, Southey Green, Sheffield, had been on sick leave when he continued using a work vehicle to obtain fuel and was buying copper piping in the name of British Gas.

Caroline Abraham, prosecuting, said: “His role was to fit smart meters in customers’ addresses. He was given a company vehicle and a Barclays card to purchase fuel.

“The vehicle and fuel were only for business use and not for private use.”

Ms Abraham added it became apparent while Dexter was on sick leave he was re-fuelling the vehicle and despite a warning he continued to do so.

Dexter was also found with receipts at his home indicating he had been ordering copper piping in the name of British Gas, according to Ms Abraham.

He pleaded guilty to fraud by abuse of position involving £937.34 of fuel and £5,937.28 of copper piping between September, 2016, and February 23, 2017.

Dexter also admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm from August 9, 2019, after he struck a man who fell downa set of stairs during a dispute about noise from the complainant’s television.

Judge Rachael Harrison acknowledged there had been a delay in bringing the case to a conclusion through no fault of the defendant’s.

She recognised Dexter has been making progress in light of mental health and drug issues.