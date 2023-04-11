News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield boy, aged 12, accused of murdering a woman appears at crown court

A 12-year-old Sheffield boy who has been accused of murdering a woman is due to face a crown court trial in the summer.

By Jon Cooper
Published 11th Apr 2023, 12:38 BST
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 12:54 BST

South Yorkshire Police who were originally called out on Wednesday, April 5, to the Greenhill area, of Sheffield, following reports of a collision found a woman aged in her 60s with serious injuries before she was later pronounced dead.

A 12-year-old boy, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, was arrested and charged with the murder of Marcia Grant and possessing a bladed article after the incident and following an appearance at Sheffield Youth Court on Saturday, April 8, the youngster’s case was committed to Sheffield Crown Court for a trial preparation hearing.

Prosecuting barrister Ian Goldsack confirmed at the preparatory crown court hearing, today, Tuesday, April 11, that the accused youngster - represented by defence barrister Ben Campbell - has been charged with murder and possessing a bladed article after an incident on April 5.

Police cordoned off an area in Greenhill, Sheffield, after responding to reports of a collision. Picture courtesy of Oli Constable/BBC.Police cordoned off an area in Greenhill, Sheffield, after responding to reports of a collision. Picture courtesy of Oli Constable/BBC.
Police cordoned off an area in Greenhill, Sheffield, after responding to reports of a collision. Picture courtesy of Oli Constable/BBC.

Judge Jeremy Richardson KC told the 12-year-old boy: “It’s important you listen and understand what I am saying to you. Mr Campbell who represents you will see you and explain these things at greater length and he will look after your interests.”

He added: “You are to be remanded in custody in the way that the law provides. You are going to reside at the place you are residing in so far.”

Judge Richardson adjourned the case until May 5 for a further preparatory hearing at Sheffield Crown Court and outlined a provisional date of August 14 or October 3 for an estimated ten-day trial. The 12-year-old boy was remanded in custody at Youth Detention Accommodation.

Marcia Grant, of SheffieldMarcia Grant, of Sheffield
Marcia Grant, of Sheffield