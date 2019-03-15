Sheffield biker killed after crashing into parked lorry

A Sheffield motorcyclist died after the bike he was riding was involved in a crash with a lorry.

Christopher Booker, aged 32, was riding along Ellisons Road, Killamarsh, at around 1.45am on Thursday, when the bike collided with a parked lorry.

Ellisons Road, Killamarsh. Picture: Google.

He was taken to Northern General Hospital but died a short time later. Police said his family have been informed.

An investigation into the cause of the collision has been launched and officers would like to speak to anyone who may have seen a motorbike travelling around the area at the time.

The motorbike was travelling towards the junction with the A618 Rotherham Road at the time of the crash.

Anyone with any information should call Derbyshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 19*130197.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.