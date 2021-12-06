Sheffield athletics coach issued with 'sexual risk order' banning him from coaching under-18s without consent
A Sheffield athletics coach has been issued with a ‘sexual risk order’ banning him from unauthorised contact with under-18s for two years.
James Russell, of Townsend, East Halton, Immingham, agreed at Grimsby Magistrates’ Court on November 25 to fall under a sexual risk order.
While not a formal conviction, it means the 40-year-old must abide to tough restrictions until November 2023.
These include a ban on coaching or working with any child under 18 without consent from their guardian, or having any communication with a child, and a requirement to give any of his internet-capable devices to police if they ask for them.
Such orders do not require the defendant to have been convicted of any offence.
James Russell has been an athletics coach in the Sheffield area since 2002, and has operated as ‘Team Russell Athletics Coaching’ since 2004.
While currently registered as independent, Mr Russell has previously been attached to athletics clubs at Hallamshire Harriers, Sheffield & Dearne, and Woodburn Road EIS.