James Russell, of Townsend, East Halton, Immingham, agreed at Grimsby Magistrates’ Court on November 25 to fall under a sexual risk order.

While not a formal conviction, it means the 40-year-old must abide to tough restrictions until November 2023.

These include a ban on coaching or working with any child under 18 without consent from their guardian, or having any communication with a child, and a requirement to give any of his internet-capable devices to police if they ask for them.

Sheffield athletics coach James Russell has agreed to fall under a sexual risk order preventing him from working or communicating with anyone under the age of 18 without their guardian's consent (Image by PETER PARKS/AFP via Getty Images)

Such orders do not require the defendant to have been convicted of any offence.

James Russell has been an athletics coach in the Sheffield area since 2002, and has operated as ‘Team Russell Athletics Coaching’ since 2004.