The collection was painted by Yorkshire architect William Burns, who turned his back on the profession to pursue his love of painting in his 50s. He passed away in 2010.

A total of 22 of Mr Burns’ paintings will go under the hammer in the Summer Art Sale at the David Duggleby Salerooms in Scarborough.

The auction will start at 11am and will be webcast and online bidding is available.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

William Burns is to have his paintings of the seaside auctioned off

Auctioneer David Duggleby said: “He established a reputation very quickly, becoming generally well known and much admired in the art world.”

The 10 paintings that are tipped to be stars of the collection as they depict classic Yorkshire beach scenes.

Pre-sale estimates for Mr Burns’ paintings are all in the £100-£600 range.

All the paintings have been entered into the auction by his family.

Mr Duggleby said Mr Burns’ paintings have been exhibited in shows and exhibitions around the country and collections around the world.

Although these are set to be the centerpieces of the auction, they are not estimated to be sold at the highest value.

Paintings of other artists such as Walter Goodin, Robert Jobling and George Weatherill will also be sold at the auction.

Some of the paintings are estimated to be sold for as much as £5,000.

There are viewing sessions of the pieces throughout the week and from 9am on Friday.