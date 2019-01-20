Sheffield artist Pete McKee's classy response to one of his murals being vandalised

Vandals have ruined a city centre mural by Sheffield artist Pete McKee – but his response showed true class.

Pete was alerted to the vandalism of his mural on the side of The Art House, next to St Matthew’s Church, Carver Street by Twitter user Logan Kettley.

The vandalised Pete McKee mural on Carver Street. Picture: Logan Kettley.

He tweeted this response: “Whoever it was, I'd like to have a cup of tea with them and give them a hug. Clearly they are having a tough time and need some love and encouragement with their own aspirations.”