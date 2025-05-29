Illegal tobacco worth £28,000 has been seized by police in a targeted operation.

The joint operation between South Yorkshire Police’s neighbourhood officers and HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) saw 97kg of illicit shisha seized in Sheffield during just one day.

On May 22 officers from the Darnall and Tinsley NPT team joined HMRC officers to visit several premises involved in the sale of shisha tobacco.

While conducting the operation, officers found one of the businesses was serving alcohol without a license and a closure notice was secured.

Illicit shisha tobacco worth £28,000 has been seized by police in Sheffield. | South Yorkshire Police

Acting Police Sergeant Lily Richmond said: "We're always looking at ways we can work with partner organisations to disrupt criminality, and last week's operation is a great example of effective collaboration.

"This sort of work is only possible with your help. If you have concerns or suspicions about a businesses operating near where you live or work, tell us. We will always take action where we can."

Police have also said that the sale of illegal tobacco ‘will not be tolerated’ and asked that anyone with information report it by searching for 'report tax fraud' on GOV.UK.

