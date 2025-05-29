Sheffield crime: 97kg of illicit shisha tobacco seized in just one day through joint operation with HMRC

By Finn Smith

Reporter

Published 29th May 2025, 10:40 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Illegal tobacco worth £28,000 has been seized by police in a targeted operation.

The joint operation between South Yorkshire Police’s neighbourhood officers and HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) saw 97kg of illicit shisha seized in Sheffield during just one day.

Sign up for newsletters from The Star

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On May 22 officers from the Darnall and Tinsley NPT team joined HMRC officers to visit several premises involved in the sale of shisha tobacco.

While conducting the operation, officers found one of the businesses was serving alcohol without a license and a closure notice was secured.

Illicit shisha tobacco worth £28,000 has been seized by police in Sheffield. Illicit shisha tobacco worth £28,000 has been seized by police in Sheffield.
Illicit shisha tobacco worth £28,000 has been seized by police in Sheffield. | South Yorkshire Police

Acting Police Sergeant Lily Richmond said: "We're always looking at ways we can work with partner organisations to disrupt criminality, and last week's operation is a great example of effective collaboration.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"This sort of work is only possible with your help. If you have concerns or suspicions about a businesses operating near where you live or work, tell us. We will always take action where we can."

Police have also said that the sale of illegal tobacco ‘will not be tolerated’ and asked that anyone with information report it by searching for 'report tax fraud' on GOV.UK.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Related topics:SheffieldSouth Yorkshire PoliceHMRCAlcohol
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice