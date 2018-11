Throughout the day we will be bring you all the latest local news, traffic and travel updates via this live blog.

We’ll keep you up to date on the situation on Sheffield’s roads as well as the region’s rail and Supertram network and let you know of any major incidents. Refresh the page for updates.

HMS Sheffield – Black Friday Sheffield – Rod Stewart Tickets – Emma Sillett – Jason Spellman – Valehouse resorvoir – Ellesmere Road – Burngreave – Gower Street