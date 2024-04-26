Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are appealing for witnesses and those with dashcam footage or information to come forward following a road traffic collision yesterday in Sheffield.

On Thursday, April 25, at 10.18am, South Yorkshire Police were called by Yorkshire Ambulance Service alerting them to a collision involving a van and a pedestrian on Sheaf Street.

It is believed that the driver of a white Fiat flatbed van had collided with a pedestrian before fleeing the scene.

A pedestrian aged 20 was taken to hospital by ambulance with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Officers located the driver and the vehicle believed to be involved in the collision a short time later on Prince of Wales Road.

A 51-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving while over the prescribed limit of alcohol, failing to stop at the scene of a collision and causing serious injury by driving without due care and attention.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the collision or vehicle prior to, or following the collision.

If you have information that can assist officers with their enquiries please get in touch online or by calling 101 quoting incident number 250 of April 25 2024.