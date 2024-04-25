Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An incident in Sheffield which left a pedestrian with serious injuries this morning was a hit and run, police have confirmed.

At 10.18am today (April 25), South Yorkshire Police were called to Sheaf Street, outside the railway station, by the ambulance service following reports of a collision between a man and a van.

The force said the driver of the vehicle did not stop at the scene after hitting the man.

South Yorkshire Police said: “The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

“A 51-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving over the prescribed limit, driving without due care and attention, leaving the scene of a road traffic collision and causing injury. He currently remains in police custody.”