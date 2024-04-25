Sheaf Street: Man seriously injured after hit and run incident outside Sheffield Railway Station
An incident in Sheffield which left a pedestrian with serious injuries this morning was a hit and run, police have confirmed.
At 10.18am today (April 25), South Yorkshire Police were called to Sheaf Street, outside the railway station, by the ambulance service following reports of a collision between a man and a van.
The force said the driver of the vehicle did not stop at the scene after hitting the man.
South Yorkshire Police said: “The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.
“A 51-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving over the prescribed limit, driving without due care and attention, leaving the scene of a road traffic collision and causing injury. He currently remains in police custody.”
It is reported that traffic was ‘gridlocked’ both ways as police dealt with the incident. The road was closed for a short period of time, but has since reopened.