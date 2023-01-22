The ‘evil’ killer of a 16-year-old Rotherham girl has now spent nearly five years behind bars since being sentenced over the murder.

Shea Peter Heeley was 19 and of Doe Quarry Lane, Dinnington, when he received a life sentenced in 2018 and told it would be 2042 before he would be eligible to be considered for parole for the first time.

He received a 24 and a half year sentence for the horror attack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The killer stabbed 16-year-old Leonne Weeks 28 times before concealing her body under a discarded sofa on a path just off Lordens Hill, Dinnington, in January 2017.

Six months before, he called the police asking for their help, claiming to be in possession of a machete in a public place. He said he had mental health problems and feared he would hurt somebody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police officers were sent out to the scene and found Heeley sitting in a car. He then took them to where he had stashed the machete nearby. He said he had been “hearing voices” telling him to “kill someone” but he didn’t want to.

Following the incident, Heeley’s parents took him to hospital, and he was then referred to Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAHMS). He was put onto medication and his mental state was assessed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was no diagnosis of a mental illness but a report on Heeley said it was crucial his mental state was monitored. Just a few weeks later he took Leonne’s life.

Posting on Facebook, Mr Weeks branded Heeley 'evil' after seeing him in court for one of the hearings over the murder. He said he had shown “no remorse at all”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Weeks added: “I wish I could have five minutes with him, but my day will come one day.”

A memorial garden was opened in Dinnington in tribute to Leonne after her death.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dinnington residents worked with staff from the village’s Jade Youth and Community Centre to create the garden as a lasting memorial to provide a space for the community to come together, socialise and reflect.

Leonne's family issued a statement after her passing, in which they said she was a “beautiful daughter” who was “loved and sadly missed by all her family”.

Advertisement Hide Ad