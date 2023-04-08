A former Barnsley FC footballer who faces jail has left his latest club ‘by mutual consent’.

Shaun Tuton, aged 31, was found guilty of outraging public decency during a recent trial following an incident outside Sheffield railway station.

He is said to have approached Lauren Hague, who was 17 at the time, as she waited for a taxi late at night in October 2021.

Tuton was said to have been fondling himself under his joggers and groaning “sexually” as he approached the teenager, who has waived her right to anonymity.

Shaun Tuton (in red) when he played for Barnsley FC (Picture: Dean Atkins)

Lauren ran off to a nearby taxi and rang the police. CCTV footage of the incident was shared by British Transport Police and Tuton’s name was put forward.

He was then picked out by Lauren in an identity parade and charged.

Tuton, of Greenwood Road, Darnall, Sheffield, denied that the man captured on CCTV was him, claiming he had not caught a train in years.

But he was found guilty and convicted. He could be jailed over the incident.

Yesterday Whitby Town FC announced that the footballer has left the club.