News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
20 hours ago S-Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole dies
56 minutes ago 1978 film Grease gets TV reboot - all you need to know
1 hour ago Sperm whale dies after washing ashore on England’s east coast
1 hour ago Guest list revealed for King Charles III’s coronation
2 hours ago Tributes pour in after S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole dies at 46
2 hours ago Paul O’Grady moved to tears on final scenes of For The Love of Dogs

Shaun Tuton: Ex-Barnsley Footballer found guilty of outraging public decency leaves Whitby Town FC

A former Barnsley FC footballer who faces jail has left his latest club ‘by mutual consent’.

Claire Lewis
By Claire Lewis
Published 8th Apr 2023, 10:55 BST
Updated 8th Apr 2023, 10:55 BST

Shaun Tuton, aged 31, was found guilty of outraging public decency during a recent trial following an incident outside Sheffield railway station.

He is said to have approached Lauren Hague, who was 17 at the time, as she waited for a taxi late at night in October 2021.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tuton was said to have been fondling himself under his joggers and groaning “sexually” as he approached the teenager, who has waived her right to anonymity.

Most Popular
Shaun Tuton (in red) when he played for Barnsley FC (Picture: Dean Atkins)Shaun Tuton (in red) when he played for Barnsley FC (Picture: Dean Atkins)
Shaun Tuton (in red) when he played for Barnsley FC (Picture: Dean Atkins)

Lauren ran off to a nearby taxi and rang the police. CCTV footage of the incident was shared by British Transport Police and Tuton’s name was put forward.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He was then picked out by Lauren in an identity parade and charged.

Tuton, of Greenwood Road, Darnall, Sheffield, denied that the man captured on CCTV was him, claiming he had not caught a train in years.

But he was found guilty and convicted. He could be jailed over the incident.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Yesterday Whitby Town FC announced that the footballer has left the club.

In a statement, they said: “We can confirm that Shaun Tuton has department Whitby Town by mutual consent.”