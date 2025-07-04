A Sheffield man with ties to Rotherham is wanted over two alleged burglaries in the Greater Manchester area.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shaun Battye, aged 50, is wanted on recall to prison, and in connection with two burglaries alleged to have taken place in Greater Manchester.

Shaun Battye, 50, from the Sheffield and Rotherham area, is wanted on recall to prison and also in relation to two alleged burglaries in the Greater Manchester area. | South Yorkshire Police

Battye is described as of stocky build, 5ft 8ins tall, with medium length brown hair and a short beard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has a tattoo of a swallow and the word ‘mum’ on his left forearm, and a tattoo of a loveheart with the word ‘dad’ on his right arm.

He has an address in Sheffield and also has ties to the Rotherham area.

South Yorkshire Police says anyone who sees Brown should not approach him but instead call 999. Anyone with information about where he might be can call 101, quoiting warrant reference number 14/11612/25.