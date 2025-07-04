Shaun Battye: Sheffield man, 50, wanted in connection to two alleged burglaries in Greater Manchester area
Shaun Battye, aged 50, is wanted on recall to prison, and in connection with two burglaries alleged to have taken place in Greater Manchester.
Battye is described as of stocky build, 5ft 8ins tall, with medium length brown hair and a short beard.
He has a tattoo of a swallow and the word ‘mum’ on his left forearm, and a tattoo of a loveheart with the word ‘dad’ on his right arm.
South Yorkshire Police says anyone who sees Brown should not approach him but instead call 999. Anyone with information about where he might be can call 101, quoiting warrant reference number 14/11612/25.