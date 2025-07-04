Shaun Battye: Sheffield man, 50, wanted in connection to two alleged burglaries in Greater Manchester area

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke

Senior Reporter

Published 4th Jul 2025, 12:23 BST
A Sheffield man with ties to Rotherham is wanted over two alleged burglaries in the Greater Manchester area.

Shaun Battye, aged 50, is wanted on recall to prison, and in connection with two burglaries alleged to have taken place in Greater Manchester.

Battye is described as of stocky build, 5ft 8ins tall, with medium length brown hair and a short beard.

He has a tattoo of a swallow and the word ‘mum’ on his left forearm, and a tattoo of a loveheart with the word ‘dad’ on his right arm.

He has an address in Sheffield and also has ties to the Rotherham area.

South Yorkshire Police says anyone who sees Brown should not approach him but instead call 999. Anyone with information about where he might be can call 101, quoiting warrant reference number 14/11612/25.

