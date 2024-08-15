Sharrow Lane police incident: Arrest after police called to disturbance near Sheffield supermarket

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 15th Aug 2024, 13:49 BST
A man has been arrested after a ‘disturbance’ broke out in Sharrow, Sheffield.

Eyewitnesses described seeing five police cars outside flats opposite the Tesco on Sharrow Lane, Sheffield, responding to the incident, which was reported yesterday afternoon.

South Yorkshire Police said in a statement: “At 3.39pm yesterday (Wednesday 14 August) we responded to reports of a disturbance at Sharrow Lane, Sheffield.

“It was reported that a man was behaving in an aggressive manner.

“Officers attended and a 50-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly. He has since been released.”

