Shamima Begum ‘shocked’ to be stripped of British citizenship

Shamima Begum has said she was "a bit shocked" when she learned the Home Office had revoked her British citizenship.

"I don't know what to say," she told ITV News.

"I am not that shocked but I am a bit shocked. It's a bit upsetting and frustrating. I feel like it's a bit unjust on me and my son."

ITV News security editor Rohit Kachroo showed her a copy of the letter at the Syria refugee camp where she is being held.

"I heard that other people are being sent back to Britain so I don't know why my case is any different to other people, or is it just because I was on the news four years ago?" she said.

"Another option I might try with my family is my husband is from Holland and he has family in Holland.

"Maybe I can ask for citizenship in Holland. If he gets sent back to prison in Holland I can just wait for him while he is in prison."

By Press Association