A shameless Sheffield paedophile who targeted and groomed a vulnerable girl thought he had got away with his heinous crime for years, after police failed to act when she tried to report him.

Shahid Hussain evaded justice for his attack on the girl, who was then aged 14, for more than 20 years - and even fled the country to avoid the consequences of his indecent assault; but he was finally jailed during a hearing held at Sheffield Crown Court on September 24, 2024.

While Hussain, of Ferrars Road, Tinsley, Sheffield, was free to do, and live his life, as he chose in the intervening years, the girl he preyed upon in a ‘dark, muddy lane’ in Rotherham in 2003 has continued to suffer, feeling as though her ‘life has been ruined,’ the court heard.

Judge Graham Reeds KC explained: “After the attack she went to the police, and gave the same account she told the jury…no allegation was taken further at that time.”

He told Hussain: “When the case was restarted, you left the country, you didn’t come back for the trial, you had to be brought back.”

“She considers her life ruined by what you did.”

Hussain was arrested when National Crime Agency (NCA) officers involved with Operation Stovewood officers investigated the allegation some years later.He was charged and bailed to appear at Sheffield Magistrates Court on August 2, 2018 but absconded before he could appear.

NCA officers identified that Hussain may have left the country, and obtained a European Arrest Warrant.

After five years on the run, Hussain was caught by Bulgarian police officers on November 26, 2023 as he tried to enter the country from Turkey, at the Kapitan Andreevo border post.

Judge Reeds said Hussain knew the girl - now a woman, who is entitled to lifelong anonymity - ‘to be vulnerable’ when he targeted her.

Judge Reeds said he was ‘sure’ that Hussain intended to groom the girl, who he would meet, along with her friend, behind the Meadowhall shopping centre.

Hussain, who was known to the complainant as ‘Shammy,’ would give her gifts, alcohol and lifts in his car.

“There is no other sensible explanation for what you did,” Judge Reeds said.

One of the consequences of the delay in Hussain being convicted is that he can now be sentenced ‘for what he did then in accordance with modern sentencing practices,’ Judge Reeds explained.

Judge Reeds said Hussain’s criminal behaviour would today be charged as rape, the maximum sentence for which is life imprisonment; whereas the maximum sentence for the offence of indecent assault that jurors convicted Hussain at the conclusion of a trial at the same on July 30, 2024 is 10 years.

Judge Reeds sentenced Hussain to eight years’ imprisonment, and told him he would be required to serve two-thirds of his sentence in custody, after which time he will face deportation.

Hussain was also made the subject of an indefinite sexual harm prevention order, and was told he must also remain on the sex offenders’ register indefinitely.

Operation Stovewood is the single biggest investigation of its kind, looking at allegations of non-familial child sexual exploitation in Rotherham between 1997 and 2013.

Speaking after Hussain was jailed, NCA Senior Investigating Officer, Stuart Cobb, said: “I’m pleased that Hussain has finally faced justice for the crime he committed 21 years ago.

“This case demonstrates how the National Crime Agency will always strive to gain justice for victims of child abuse.

“I commend the victim for her courage, strength and perseverance throughout the prosecution, which was made more protracted by Hussain when he absconded for five years.”

It’s never too late to report child sexual abuse. Adults who suffered sexual abuse as a child can report it to police by calling 101, or in person at a police station. Reports are handled by officers who are specially trained in supporting victims and dealing with such sensitive cases.

*Rotherham Abuse Counselling Service provide free specialist counselling to adults and young people over 13, of any gender, who have experienced abuse at any time in their life.

You can refer yourself to their service, and you can also be referred from other agencies.

If you need to contact them, please call in confidence on 01709 835482, or email [email protected]