4. Jimmy Savile

Jimmy Savile was photographed here being interviewed for the Channel 4 music show Transmission in the City Hall Ball Room in 2006. DJ and broadcaster Jimmy Savile was awarded an OBE in 1972, and was knighted in 1990 for his services to charity, giving him the title Sir. Savile is suspected to have raped 34 women and girls and sexually assaulted up to 450 people, including some as young as eight, according to an official report. Despite persistent rumours of paedophilia, he held the honours throughout his lifetime. After Savile's death in 2011, aged 84, the Honours Forfeiture Committee faced calls to remove his honours. Despite there being no procedure to posthumously revoke an OBE or knighthood because honours automatically expire when a person dies, the committee said they would consider introducing one due to the severity of his crimes.

Photo: Roger Nadal