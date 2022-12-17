They were all welcomed to Sheffield as glamous celebrities.
But with hindsight, we would preferred the famous faces shown making high profile visits to the city in the past, has stayed away!
The gallery shows big names visits by stars of their time, explaining why they were here, who were since jailed for crimes they were later found to have committed, or who were accused of serious wrong doing after their death.
Most of them held honours ranging from MBEs to knighthoods – some were stripped of those after they were disgraced.
1. Shamed celebrities in Sheffield
Photo: Submitted
2. Rolf Harris
Rolf Harris was a star when he came to Sheffield to paint a mural at opening of new Sheaf Valley baths in November 1972. It was one of a number of visits he made to the city, also visiting for a documentary festival in 2010, filming a TV show at Sheffield Polytechnic in 1981, and signing books in 2001.
But he was stripped of his CBE in 2015 after being found guilty of sex attacks on girls. In July 2014, the 90-year-old was sentenced to five years and nine months in prison, but he was released on licence three years later.
Photo: Sheffield newspapers
3. Stuart Hall
Stuart Hall, famous as a television presenter, came to Sheffield in 2012 to compere an awards night at the Park Hotel. He was later stripped of his OBE in 2013 following his conviction for sex offences against children. He was jailed for 30 months after admitting 14 charges of indecent assault on girls aged between nine and 17 between 1967 and 1985. He was released from jail in 2015 after serving half of his sentence.
Photo: stuart hastings
4. Jimmy Savile
Jimmy Savile was photographed here being interviewed for the Channel 4 music show Transmission in the City Hall Ball Room in 2006. DJ and broadcaster Jimmy Savile was awarded an OBE in 1972, and was knighted in 1990 for his services to charity, giving him the title Sir. Savile is suspected to have raped 34 women and girls and sexually assaulted up to 450 people, including some as young as eight, according to an official report. Despite persistent rumours of paedophilia, he held the honours throughout his lifetime. After Savile's death in 2011, aged 84, the Honours Forfeiture Committee faced calls to remove his honours. Despite there being no procedure to posthumously revoke an OBE or knighthood because honours automatically expire when a person dies, the committee said they would consider introducing one due to the severity of his crimes.
Photo: Roger Nadal