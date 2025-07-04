Sexual assault allegation after incident on bus in Sheffield city centre

Police have launched an investigation after an alleged sexual assault on a bus in Sheffield

A CCTV image has been shared in relation to an alleged sexual assault at around 5pm on June 7 on the No 83 service.

Police want to speak to this man about an alleged sexual assault on the No 83 bus in Sheffield City Centre on June 7. | SYP

A woman was allegedly assault between the Arundel Gate and Waingate bus stops.

South Yorkshire Police want to speak to the man pictured in connection with the incident.

The man in the image is described as Asian, in his early 40s, of medium build, and with thinning short black hair.

Anyone with information can contact SYP on 101, quoting investigation number 14/102410/25.

