3 . Kassim Kerrimi: Paedophile hunters snare online 'groomer' who tried to lure 'boy' to Sheffield for sex

A 46-year-old man attempted to lure an individual he believed to be a 14-year-old boy to Sheffield for sex only to be snared by a group of paedophile hunters, who were behind the online account he had been messaging and sending explicit images to. As he sent defendant Kassim Kerrimi to prison, taking him off Sheffield’s streets on April 15, 2024, Judge Graham Reeds KC told him: “You believed you were sending these pictures and messages to a 14-year-old boy. “You set about arranging to meet him. You asked him to travel from Manchester - from where you believed he lived - to meet you in a car park that was a few minutes from where you lived…it’s obvious you were intending to take him to your house to have sex with him.” From the outset of the communication between Kerrimi, and the account being used by a group - which refers to itself as North West Predator Hunters - Kerrimi was informed that the ‘boy’ he was talking to was 14-years-old, Richard Sheldon, prosecuting, told Sheffield Crown Court. Kerrimi answered ‘no comment’ to questions posed during his police interview, but subsequently entered guilty pleas to offences of attempting to arrange/ facilitate commission of sexual activity with child and attempting to engage in sexual activity with a child at an earlier hearing. Judge Reeds jailed Kerrimi for 28 months, and told him: “You were confronted by members of the group, which set up the trap that you so voluntarily fell into.” Judge Reeds also made Kerrimi the subject of a 10-year sexual harm prevention order, and told him he will be required to sign onto the sex offenders’ register for the same period of time.