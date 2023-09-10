Sex attack Rotherham: Man ran off after attacking woman in College Road subway
and live on Freeview channel 276
South Yorkshire Police said a woman was sexually assaulted as she walked through the subway on College Road, Rotherham town centre, at around 11.30pm on Friday, September 8.
Her attacker ran off when a passer-by intervened to help the victim.
Detectives are now keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident.
Detective Sergeant Janine Broughton said: “We are particularly keen to speak to a man who intervened to help the victim, causing the suspect the flee the scene.
“We also would like to speak to two women who may have spoken to the suspect shortly before the incident.”
A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault a short time later.
Anyone with any information should call 101 quoting incident number 1,412 of September 8.