News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Road shut down after reported attempted kidnapping
Killer of missing woman Emily Sanderson admits murder
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Stabbing victim named as four murder suspects remain in custody

Sex attack Rotherham: Man ran off after attacking woman in College Road subway

A sex attacker fled after being challenged by a Good Samaritan who stepped in to help the victim.
Claire Lewis
By Claire Lewis
Published 10th Sep 2023, 12:22 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

South Yorkshire Police said a woman was sexually assaulted as she walked through the subway on College Road, Rotherham town centre, at around 11.30pm on Friday, September 8.

Her attacker ran off when a passer-by intervened to help the victim.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Detectives are now keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident.

Most Popular
A woman was assaulted in the College Road subway in Rotherham town centreA woman was assaulted in the College Road subway in Rotherham town centre
A woman was assaulted in the College Road subway in Rotherham town centre

Detective Sergeant Janine Broughton said: “We are particularly keen to speak to a man who intervened to help the victim, causing the suspect the flee the scene.

“We also would like to speak to two women who may have spoken to the suspect shortly before the incident.”

A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault a short time later.

Anyone with any information should call 101 quoting incident number 1,412 of September 8.